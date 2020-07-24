Taliban say ready for talks with Kabul after Eid holiday

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say they are ready for talks with Afghanistan’s political leadership after the Muslim holiday of Eid ul Adha at the end of July, offering to hand over the last of the government prisoners in a week’s time, providing that the government frees the last of its Taliban prisoners.

The offer made by Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet late Thursday follows one of the most significant shakeups in the Taliban in years. The group appointed the son of the movement’s founder to head its military wing and powerful leadership council members to its negotiation team.