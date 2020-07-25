German coronavirus tracing app fixes glitch

John Apter, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said officers would be available as a last resort but added that he hopes the public “will continue to do the right thing’’ to protect other citizens.

People in England can be fined as much as 100 pounds ($127) by police if they refuse. Places such as restaurants, pubs, gyms, and hair salons are exempt.

ROME — New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people entering shops, banks, and supermarkets now required to wear face coverings, while Romania reported a record for daily infections and France announced mandatory testing for arrivals from 16 countries, including the United States.

Advertisement

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday that as of August 1, travelers entering France from 16 countries where viral circulation is strong — including the United States — must undergo compulsory tests on arrival at French airports or ports — unless they can present a negative test less than 72 hours old from their countries of departure. Those testing positive on arrival must isolate for 14 days.

Health authorities say cases on the French mainland have surged 66 percent in the past three weeks and 26 percent in the last week alone. Concerns had already prompted the government to make mask wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces this week.

In Belgium, health authorities said a 3-year-old girl has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as new infections surged 89 percent from the previous week. Belgian authorities have bolstered restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus, including making masks mandatory in crowded outdoor public spaces.

Overall, Europe has seen more than 201,000 deaths in the pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll from the coronavirus worldwide is much higher, due to limited testing and other issues.

Advertisement

Romania set an all-time high for daily new infections Friday and authorities blamed the surge on a failure to wear masks, including in indoor public places or on mass transit.

In Italy, most new cases have occurred in northern Italy, where the outbreak in Europe began, but southern regions have lately been seeing clusters of infections. Many recent cases have been traced to people returning from abroad, most of them foreign workers. Other clusters were among migrants rescued at sea and vacationers.

Last week, the mayor of the tourist-mecca island of Capri ordered people to wear masks in the streets. Capri’s main square, with its trendy cafes and narrow streets, had been jammed with holiday-goers, many not wearing masks.

Three young Romans who returned home after a holiday tested positive, Italian media said Friday.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday ordered everyone entering Italy who had been in either Romania or Bulgaria during the last 14 days to self-quarantine. A few weeks ago, a cluster of cases was traced to an apartment complex in a town near Naples housing Bulgarian farm workers.

In Italy, masks must be worn in shops, banks, on public transport, and outdoors where it’s impossible to keep a safe distance apart.

Amid fears in Spain that poor living conditions for seasonal agricultural workers are creating coronavirus hot spots, the Spanish farm minister said Friday said authorities are pressing employers to provide decent accommodations and transport for the workers. The Health Ministry reported 971 new daily infections, the biggest daily increase since Spain’s lockdown ended.

Advertisement

German authorities plan to set up testing stations at airports to encourage people arriving from high-risk countries to get tested for the coronavirus. They also will allow people arriving from other places to get tested for free within three days — though not at airports.

Friday’s decision by the health ministers of Germany’s 16 states came amid mounting concern that those on holiday could bring the virus back with them. There also is worry that not everyone returning from a long list of countries designated as high-risk is going into self-quarantine for 14 days, as they are supposed to unless they test negative.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Number of new infections hits single-day high in Japan

TOKYO — The blame game can go only so far.

For weeks, as Japan faced a troubling rise in coronavirus cases, officials pointed fingers at Tokyo’s night-life districts, especially the so-called host and hostess bars on the periphery of the country’s sex industry. The message was clear: The rest of Japan was still doing fine, so its economic reopening should continue uninterrupted.

But that facade is quickly melting away. On Friday, Japan reported close to 1,000 new infections — the most in a single day since the pandemic began — with cases surfacing across the country. This month, clusters have been found in nursing homes, schools, and a Tokyo theater. And, in a worrisome sign, an increasing number have no traceable links.

Despite the growing outbreaks, the Japanese government has so far resisted a return to the kinds of restrictions being imposed in places such as Hong Kong and Australia as their caseloads, which had previously subsided, spiral up again.

Advertisement

Tokyo officials — who announced a record total of 366 cases Thursday — have not asked karaoke bars or nightclubs to close as they did under a state of emergency in April. The central government has pressed ahead with a domestic tourism campaign, although it bowed to pressure to exclude travelers to and from Tokyo.

new york times

WHO scientist says ‘herd immunity’ still far off

LONDON — The chief scientist at the World Health Organization estimates that about 50 percent to 60 percent of the population will need to be immune to the coronavirus for there to be any protective “herd immunity” effect.

Herd immunity is usually achieved through vaccination and occurs when most of a population is immune to a disease, blocking its continued spread.

During a social media event on Friday, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that studies done from some countries hit hard by COVID-19 show about 5 percent to 10 percent of people now have antibodies, though in some countries, it has been as high as 20 percent.

In New York City, an early epicenter of the virus, almost 24 percent of the population had antibodies as of early May.

But the percentages of people with antibodies in other areas were in the single digits in late May and early June. That included Missouri, at 2.8 percent; Philadelphia, at 3.6 percent; and Connecticut, at 5.2 percent.

Advertisement

Associated Press

and Washington Post