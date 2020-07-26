Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

CHENGDU, China — Moving trucks and vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled out of a US consulate in southwest China on Sunday, as its impending closure over rising bilateral tensions drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day.

People stopped to take selfies and photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in the city of Chengdu. A little boy posed with a small Chinese flag before plainclothes police shooed him away as foreign media cameras zoomed in.

The capital of Sichuan province, along with Houston in Texas, has found itself in the limelight of international politics as China and the United States exchanged tit-for-tat orders last week to close each other’s consulates in the two heartland cities.