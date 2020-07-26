Virus spike in Spain prompts UK, France to warn off tourists

Britain put Spain back on its unsafe list beginning Sunday, announcing hours earlier that travelers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days. Norway also ordered a 10-day quarantine for those returning from the Iberian Peninsula. France and Belgium are recommending that travelers ditch plans to spend their summer vacations in Barcelona and its nearby beaches, which have seen crowds too massive to allow for social distancing.

The northeast regions of Catalonia and Aragón host the three most worrying virus clusters in Spain, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions in Barcelona, in a rural area around Lleida, and in Zaragoza that were relaxed only a month ago when Spain had its devastating outbreak in check.

BARCELONA — Nightclubs, bars, and beaches — some of Spain’s most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots, and some European nations are warning citizens not to visit the country.

Tui, the UK’s biggest tour operator, said Sunday it had cancelled all flights due to depart to mainland Spain until Aug. 9, but it has maintained flights and travel packages for trips to Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands.

Travelers were caught off guard by Britain’s move — even UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps is on holiday in Spain.

“I think that it is extreme. If you only come for one day, no way,” José González, a Spaniard heading to his home in London, said at Madrid’s airport. “We will have to see what happens next. We will have to respect it and that’s that. You can’t do anything else.”

Spain reported more than 900 new infections Thursday and Friday as authorities warned that the country, which lost at least 28,400 lives before getting its outbreak under control, could be facing the start of a second major onslaught.

Catalonia ordered all nightlife venues to close for 15 days and applied a midnight curfew on bars in and around Barcelona and Lleida, hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged French citizens not to visit Catalonia due to the upticks in new infections.

Associated Press

North Korea announces 1st case, locks down border city

SEOUL — North Korea locked down the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea after finding what could be the country’s first official COVID-19 case there, state media reported Sunday.

North Korea’s Central News Agency announced ‘‘a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country’’ after a suspected patient returned from South Korea by illegally crossing the border last week.

Coronavirus test results were described as ‘‘uncertain,’’ but the person was still put under quarantine while health officials launched an investigation on those who might have come in contact with the individual in Kaesong, the state media report said.

If confirmed, he or she would be North Korea’s first official COVID-19 patient in a country that has remained ‘‘virus free’’ according to Pyongyang authorities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a Politburo meeting on Saturday over ‘‘the dangerous situation in Kaesong City that may lead to a deadly and destructive disaster,’’ state media said.

Washington Post

Clashes, arrests follow anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

TEL AVIV — Police said Sunday they arrested more than a dozen Israelis in countrywide protests the previous night that drew thousands of people in a growing and persistent show of force against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Thousands of people demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and hundreds gathered in a seaside park in Tel Aviv, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation and slamming his response to the crisis.

For the first time since the wave of protests began weeks ago, hundreds also assembled outside Netanyahu’s private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesarea, where heavy security greeted them. Demonstrators across bridges and intersections waved black flags, the symbol of one of the movements behind the protests that is demanding Netanyahu’s ouster.

The protests are emerging as among the biggest challenges to Netanyahu’s lengthy rule since demonstrations over the cost of living in 2011 drew hundreds of thousands to the streets. They come following what critics say is Netanyahu’s fumbling of the coronavirus response and in the shadow of Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which resumed earlier this month.

Associated Press

South Africa warns ‘lives at risk’ from corruption

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s COVID-19 response is marred by corruption allegations around its historic $26 billion economic relief package, as the country with the world’s fifth-highest number of COVID-19 cases braces for more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a wide-ranging investigation into claims that unscrupulous officials and private companies are looting efforts to protect the country’s 57 million people.

South Africa is seen as the best-prepared of any country in sub-Saharan Africa for COVID-19, but years of rampant corruption have weakened institutions, including the health system.

In October, the head of the government’s Special Investigating Unit said fraud, waste, and abuse in health care siphoned off $2.3 billion a year.

The unit is already investigating more than 20 cases of corruption related to the COVID-19 relief money, spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said.

South Africa now has more than 434,000 confirmed virus cases — well over half of the continent’s total — and more than 6,600 deaths.

Associated Press

Australia state reports 10 new deaths, 459 cases

SYDNEY — Australia’s Victoria state recorded 10 deaths overnight from COVID-19, its highest daily toll amid a continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said Sunday that the deaths included seven men and three women. A man in his 40s became one of the youngest COVID-19 fatalities in Australia.

There were 459 new infections, the 21st-straight day of triple-figure increases.

The fatalities bring Victoria’s toll to 71 and Australia’s national tally to 155. A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, including 42 in intensive care.

Victoria processed 42,973 tests on Saturday, Andrews said, “far and away the biggest testing result that we’ve seen on a single day.”

Associated Press

Serbia logs record number of daily coronavirus cases

BELGRADE — Serbia has reported a record number of daily cases of the new coronavirus.

Health authorities said Sunday that 467 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the outbreak. They said eight people have died.

Epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said, however, that there is reason to be optimistic because there have been fewer people in need of hospitalization.

Serbia has confirmed 23,730 cases of the virus while 534 people have died of COVID-19 in the country of some 7 million people.

Associated Press

2nd case in Vietnam shuts bars, parks in Da Nang

HANOI — Vietnam on Sunday reimposed restrictions in one of its most popular beach destinations after a second person tested positive for COVID-19, the first locally transmitted cases in the country in more than three months.

Da Nang authorities in central Vietnam banned gatherings of more than 30 people in public places as well as all sport, cultural, and religious events in the city of 1.1 million. Theme parks, beauty salons, bars, and clubs were also ordered shut.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old man was confirmed to be infected, a day after a 57-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus. Both are in critical condition and require life support.

Associated Press