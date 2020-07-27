WHO says virus cases double over past 6 weeks

Tedros will convene on Thursday WHO’s emergency committee, a procedural requirement six months after the agency’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, made on Jan. 30 for the coronavirus outbreak. The panel will advise him on the pandemic.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 16 million cases have now been reported to the United Nations health agency, with more than 640,000 deaths worldwide.

GENEVA — The coronavirus pandemic “continues to accelerate,” with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organization chief said Monday.

“COVID-19 has changed our world,” he told reporters from WHO’s Geneva headquarters. “It has brought people, communities, and nations together — and driven them apart.”

He cited some factors that have proven effective in some countries, including political leadership, education, increased testing and hygiene, and physical distancing measures.

“We are not prisoners of the pandemic. Every single one of us can make a difference,” Tedros said. “The future is in our hands.”

Associated Press

Texas reports nearly 700 additional virus deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has reported an increase of nearly 700 additional deaths from COVID-19 due to a change in how the state collects fatality data, representing a grim surge in the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

The new figures released Monday show the state now with 5,713 COVID-19-identified fatalities, compared with 5,038 reported Sunday. The new figures include 44 new deaths reported Monday.

Texas had seen a dramatic spike in newly confirmed cases, hospitalizations and fatalities over the past month, and Governor Greg Abbott had warned the results could be jarring.

State health officials said the new death totals are compiled by using the cause of death listed on death certificates, instead of waiting for local and regional public health authorities to report them to the state. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.

Associated Press

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitizers

WASHINGTON — US health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday there have been increasing reports of injury due to people using — sometimes ingesting — the unauthorized sanitizers, which can lead to blindness, heart problems, and death.

The active ingredient that kills germs in legitimate sanitizers is ethyl alcohol, which is consumable. But some Mexican companies have been replacing it with poisonous methanol, or wood alcohol, which is used in antifreeze.

The FDA first issued a consumer warning about the products last month.

The FDA has posted a “do-not-use” list of more than 80 sanitizers on its website and blocked their importation.

Associated Press

Pastor: 40 infected with virus after church event

STRAWBERRY, Ala. — More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multiday revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church, according to the congregation’s pastor.

“The whole church has got it, just about,” Al.com quoted pastor Daryl Ross of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall County as saying.

The pastor says the churchgoers, including himself, tested positive after the congregation held a series of religious services featuring a guest pastor over the course of several days last week.

Ross said the services were shut down by Friday after learning that one of the members who attended had tested positive for the virus.

Over the weekend, dozens more fell ill, Ross said, adding: “I’ve got church members sick everywhere.’’

Associated Press

2,866 claims, 48 deaths among federal workers

WASHINGTON — Nearly 3,000 federal workers have filed compensation claims for having contracted COVID-19 on the job, a number that is expected to double by early next month, according to a Department of Labor review.

Through mid-June, families of 48 federal workers had filed death claims with the Division of Federal Employees’ Compensation.

The report only reflects the number of federal workers or their families who filed claims by June 16 — not the number who actually have contracted the coronavirus or died from it. Reports from individual agencies indicate the number of infections and deaths is much higher.

The inspector general’s audit found that as of June 16, the Division of Federal Employees’ Compensation had received 2,866 COVID-19 claims, including 48 death claims, and paid out approximately $30,000 in medical benefits and compensation. It estimates that those totals will reach 6,000 claims by early August.

Associated Press

Minnesota rodeo crowd size raises public health concern

EFFIE, Minn. — Thousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota’s largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Health and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office imposed a spectator limit at the event. The latest order from Governor Tim Walz limits outdoor events and entertainment to 250 people who are socially distanced.

The stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of the 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie in northern Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

The event’s organizer, Cimarron Pitzen, wrote on a Facebook post before the event that he would not stand in the way of people coming to protest what he describes as “ridiculous Government Over Reach” and their right to assemble.

Associated Press

Confirmed cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Indonesia announced Monday that its confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the highest amount in Southeast Asia.

Cases continue to rise across the world’s fourth-most populous nation as testing remains sharply limited and businesses continue to reopen. The health ministry announced 1,525 more cases on Monday, bringing the country’s confirmed total to 100,303.

While neighboring countries imposed lockdowns and closed their borders, Indonesia’s leaders attributed an apparent early success with the pandemic to prayer and took few precautions against the virus’s spread across the vast archipelago nation until the first official cases were confirmed in early March.

As the virus began to quickly spread — especially in metropolitan areas — the government instituted a lockdown in six regions of the country. Those restrictions began to be slowly lifted in early June.

Associated Press

Belgium unveils plan to avoid lockdown, curfew in Antwerp

BRUSSELS — Belgium’s prime minister put the brakes on the country’s coronavirus exit plan Monday with a set of drastic social distancing measures aimed at avoiding a new general lockdown as local authorities in the province of Antwerp imposed a curfew amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Speaking after an urgent meeting of the national security council, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that from next Wednesday contacts outside every household will be limited to the same five people over the next four weeks, as the so-called “social bubble” now applies to a house and its occupants and not to individuals. Belgian residents are currently allowed to meet with 15 different people per week.

“Our aim is clear — avoid another full lockdown,” Wilmes said.

After a sharp decline of infections, Belgium has witnessed a surge in confirmed cases over the past three weeks.

According to figures released Monday, the number rose 71 percent from July 17-23 compared with the previous 7 days, with 47 percent of the cases detected in Antwerp province.

Belgium, a country with 11.5 million inhabitants, has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with more than 66,000 cases and 9,821 deaths.

Associated Press