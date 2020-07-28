‘Second wave’ fears strike blow to tourism industry

And all travelers arriving in Britain from Spain will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

In a move indicative of the continent’s piecemeal approach to the virus, London has recommended against all but essential travel to the whole of Spain following an upswing in new infections there.

LONDON — Concerns over a “second wave” of coronavirus infections brought on by returning vacationers are wreaking havoc on Europe’s tourism industry, particularly in Spain, following Britain’s effective ban on travel to the country.

The move not only dashed the hopes of many British holidaymakers for a getaway this summer, but also fanned renewed uncertainty within Europe’s key tourism industry over how to plan ahead amid authorities’ responses to new COVID-19 outbreaks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that there could be further changes to the government’s travel advice for other holiday destinations in Europe.

Germany also tightened its travel advice for Spain, advising against travel to the northeastern regions of Catalonia, Aragon, and Navarra. Norway has ordered a 10-day quarantine for people returning from the entire Iberian peninsula, and France urged its citizens not to visit Catalonia.

The head of Germany’s national disease control center also warned of “really, really worrying’’ developments over the last two weeks amid a resurgence of virus outbreaks.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called Britain’s new recommendation “a mistake,” saying that the upsurge in new cases is only focused in the regions of Catalonia and Aragon, and is much less severe than the number of cases reported in the UK.

Associated Press

Head of China CDC injected with experimental vaccine

BEIJING — The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention says he has been injected with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an attempt to persuade the public to follow suit when one is approved.

“I’m going to reveal something undercover: I am injected with one of the vaccines,” Gao Fu said in a webinar Sunday hosted by Alibaba Health, an arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant, and Cell Press, an American publisher of scientific journals. “I hope it will work.”

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that a state-owned Chinese company injected employees with experimental shots in March, even before the government-approved testing in people — a move that raised ethical concerns among some specialists.

Gao did not say when or how he took the vaccine candidate, leaving it unclear whether he was injected as part of a government-approved human trial. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The claim underscores the enormous stakes as China competes with US and British companies to be the first with a vaccine to help end the pandemic — a feat that would be both a scientific and political triumph. Eight of the nearly two dozen potential vaccines in various stages of human testing worldwide are from China, the most of any country.

Associated Press

Vietnam locks down its 3rd largest city as cases grow

HANOI — Vietnam on Tuesday locked down its third-largest city for two weeks after 22 cases of COVID-19 were found linked to a hospital.

Public transport into and out of the central city of Da Nang was suspended.

Over the weekend, thousands of mostly Vietnamese tourists cut short their summer vacations in the popular beach destination. Authorities estimated several thousand people would be stranded by the transportation shutdown and asked hotels to shelter them.

On Sunday, the government ordered unnecessary business to close down and required people to maintain social distancing in the city of 1.1 million.

The outbreak was detected in patients and health workers at Da Nang hospital. With the new infections, Vietnam has reported 438 cases of the coronavirus without any deaths.

Associated Press

New cases continue to rise in China’s Xinjiang province

BEIJING — New coronavirus cases continue to rise in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 57 reported on Tuesday.

Beijing also reported its first case of domestic transmission in more than two weeks, while the northeastern province of Liaoning added another six cases in its local outbreak. Another four cases were found among Chinese travelers arriving from outside the country, bringing the daily total over the past 24 hours to 68.

Despite the new clusters, China appears to have largely contained the virus and the death toll remains at 4,634 among 83,959 cases.

Xinjiang’s outbreak has centered on the region’s capital and largest city, Urumqi, where authorities have restricted public transport, isolated some communities, and ordered testing among those considered at risk of infection.

Associated Press

Peru’s leader tries to rally a nation battered by pandemic

LIMA — On July 28, 1821, a rapt crowd packed a Lima plaza to hear liberator José de San Martín declare that Peru was free from colonial power Spain. On Tuesday, the 199th anniversary of independence, there were no crowds because of the pandemic but plenty of somber warnings that Peru faces some of the biggest challenges in its modern history.

Flanked by security guards on foot, a car slowly ferried President Martín Vizcarra, wearing a mask and red-and-white ceremonial sash, through nearly empty streets to Peru’s congress building.

There, he tried in a televised speech to galvanize a country battered, like so many others around the world, by economic calamity and mass death from the new coronavirus.

“We must be clear that Peru has always moved forward, and this time won’t be any different,’’ said Vizcarra.

Peru, with a population of 33 million, has reported about 18,500 deaths from COVID-19 and 390,000 confirmed cases of the virus, making it one of the world’s hardest-hit countries.

Associated Press

Police arrest leader of Sydney antiracism protest

SYDNEY — Police arrested a leader of an antiracism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started Tuesday after courts ruled the gathering in downtown Sydney was illegal due to the pandemic.

Organizer Paddy Gibson was among six people arrested in a park known as The Domain before the rally was due to start at noon. Two police officers were photographed leading a defiant Gibson away.

Police outnumbered protesters. Officers told demonstrators to move on as they arrived, and the area was cleared 15 minutes before the scheduled start.

New South Wales’s assistant police commissioner, Mick Willing, said five protesters were issued 1,000 Australian dollar ($710) fines for breaching pandemic crowd restrictions. Another protester was charged with using offensive language.

“We are not anti-the-right-to-protest. This is about public safety,” Willing said.

The rally attracted far fewer than the 5,000 who had registered online to attend. Willing estimated that “a few hundred” demonstrators had attended.

Gibson told Nine Network television earlier, “We all must be COVID-safe, but we need to stand together to . . . say that Black lives matter in Australia.”

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 20 people in New South Wales due to the pandemic.

Associated Press