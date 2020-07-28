South Korea says it will launch spy satellites as missile deal is revised

SEOUL — The South Korean government said Tuesday it would begin work on launching its own military surveillance satellites to monitor North Korea, after negotiating a loosening in an agreement with the United States that limits the kind of rockets it is permitted to develop.

Under the old guidelines, first signed in 1979, Washington maintained tight restrictions on what type of missiles and rockets Seoul could develop. Kim Hyun-jong, a senior aide to President Moon Jae-in, said in a news briefing the easing had not been part of negotiations over how much South Korea should pay to help cover the cost of keeping 28,500 US troops in the South.