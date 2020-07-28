Vatican Is Said to Be Hacked From China Before Talks With Beijing

WASHINGTON — Chinese hackers infiltrated the Vatican’s computer networks in the past three months, a private monitoring group has concluded, in an apparent espionage effort before the beginning of sensitive negotiations with Beijing.
The attack was detected by Recorded Future, a firm based in Somerville, Mass. The Chinese Communist Party has been waging a broad campaign to tighten its grip on religious groups.
This appears to be the first time that hackers, presumed by experts at Recorded Future to be working for the Chinese state, have been publicly caught directly hacking into the Vatican.
New York Times