US to cut 12,000 forces in Germany

The move is certain to rankle European leaders and anger both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who see the US troop presence on the continent, especially in Germany, as a cornerstone of post-World War II order.

The United States is cutting back its deployments in Germany by nearly 12,000 troops and shifting some of those forces around the continent, including relocating some units to Belgium and Italy, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper announced Wednesday.

“I am confident that the alliance will be all the better and stronger for it,” Esper told reporters. “We can see some moves begin within weeks.”

The Pentagon’s decision to cut US troops in Germany from roughly 36,000 to about 24,000 is in keeping with President Trump’s “America First” approach and his deep-seated drive to bring home US forces from wars started after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

He has also vigorously demanded that European allies carry more of the burden for their own protection. In particular, he has long criticized Germany for being “delinquent” in meeting its commitment to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense. The plan announced by Esper on Wednesday will affect US deployments to Germany more than any other NATO ally.

“This is so clearly a punitive move against Germany that it’s hard to see any benefit from this,” said Rachel Rizzo, director of programs at the Truman Center for National Policy, who focuses on European security issues. “It really puts future administrations in a bind; it gives them no room to maneuver and will stick in Europeans’ mind well into the future.”

Trump addressed the issue when he spoke to reporters Wednesday, stressing that Germany had not paid its full share for defense under NATO commitments. “Germany is delinquent,” Trump said.

The outlines of the move, reported earlier in June by The Wall Street Journal, blindsided German officials and some US military officials, who have long seen the US presence in Germany as the bedrock of the US commitment to NATO.

Esper said the change was a part of an ongoing review of US troop presence around the world that was “accelerated” by Trump’s announcement to cut forces in Germany. He sought to explain to reporters that the move was not a punitive action prompted by the president.

“I’m telling you that this is going to accomplish what the president said with regard to getting us down to a lower number in Europe, and it meets those other objectives I outlined with regard to the strategic piece,” Esper said.

Repositioning the troops will cost “several billion dollars,” he added. The withdrawal and shifting of forces is likely to take months, if not years.

About 5,600 troops leaving Germany will move elsewhere in Europe, including an F-16 fighter squadron to Italy and an armored unit that will return to the United States and start a rotational deployment in the Black Sea region. The military’s European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, will move to Mons, Belgium.

The Africa Command headquarters, also in Germany, will probably move, although Defense Department officials did not name a location.

The shift of forces will reduce the American presence at some US bases in Germany, but none are expected to close. The more remote town of Spangdahlem, where the F-16 jet squadron is based, depends on the US presence there and will experience economic fallout from the withdrawal.

“It is a bitter day,” German politician Roger Lewentz told the public broadcaster SWR in Rhineland-Palatinate, the southwestern state where the Spangdahlem Air Base is home to about 4,000 US Air Force personnel, many of whom are stationed there with their families. About 670 Germans are employed at the base, in one of the country’s economically weakest regions.

The governors from the four German states that host US troops sent a letter this month to more than a dozen US lawmakers, pushing them to urge Trump not to scale back the troop presence in Germany.

Tobias Lindner, a lawmaker from Rhineland-Palatinate who sits on the defense committee of the German Parliament, called the announcements “sweeping.” But he echoed the hope of the four governors that Congress would possibly prevent all of the movements from going through.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah called Trump’s plan to cut troops in Germany a “grave error” in a statement Wednesday.

“It is a slap in the face at a friend and ally when we should instead be drawing closer in our mutual commitment to deter Russian and Chinese aggression,” Romney said. “The move may temporarily play well in domestic politics, but its consequences will be lasting and harmful to American interests.”