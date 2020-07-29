Paris beehives trace Notre Dame’s toxic fallout

The hundreds of tons of lead that burned in the April 2019 fire that nearly destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris created a dangerous dust that landed in parks, buildings, and playgrounds, raising health alarms. Now, scientists say, some of that lead has found its way to a surprising place: honey produced by urban beehives.

A study outlined this week in Environmental Science & Technology Letters found that honey collected northwest of the cathedral, downwind from the fire, contained nearly three times as much lead than did honey from before the fire.