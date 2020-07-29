Paris beehives trace Notre Dame’s toxic fallout

The hundreds of tons of lead that burned in the April 2019 fire that nearly destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris created a dangerous dust that landed in parks, buildings, and playgrounds, raising health alarms. Now, scientists say, some of that lead has found its way to a surprising place: honey produced by urban beehives.
A study outlined this week in Environmental Science & Technology Letters found that honey collected northwest of the cathedral, downwind from the fire, contained nearly three times as much lead than did honey from before the fire.
The honey study is one of the first to explore the relationship between pollution from the fire and its effect on residents through a product they can ingest directly.
