Turkey passes law extending sweeping powers over social media

Turkish lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that would give the government sweeping new powers to regulate social media content, raising concerns that one of the few remaining spaces for free public debate in the country could fall under greater government control.
The bill orders social media platforms with over 1 million daily users — such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — to open offices in Turkey and imposes stiff penalties if the international companies refuse, including slowing the bandwidth of the sites.
The new law, which is expected to go into effect Oct. 1, also requires the social media companies to store user data inside Turkey, raising privacy concerns.
Advertisement
new york times