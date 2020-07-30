Ex-US Marine gets 9 years in a Russian jail over a drunken incident

MOSCOW — Former US Marine Trevor Reed was convicted of endangering Russian police with violence and sentenced to nine years in prison by a Moscow court Thursday, over a drunken incident he says he does not remember.

Reed, 29, traveled to Moscow last summer to spend time with his girlfriend and to study Russian. He attended a party on Aug. 15 where he was encouraged to drink a large amount of vodka, according to his family.

According to the police case, Reed was placed in a police car but attacked the driver, tore his uniform, hit another police officer, caused the car

to swerve, and created a hazard.