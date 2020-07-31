German defense minister: Planned US withdrawal ‘regrettable’

BERLIN — Germany’s defense minister on Friday described the planned withdrawal of some 12,000 US troops from her country as “regrettable,” while suggesting it underlines the need for Europe to do more for its own security.
American defense leaders said Wednesday that the US will bring about 6,400 troops home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe.
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer emphasized the need for more European integration Friday.
“We are keeping German and European interests in view,” she said in a statement. “The truth is that a good life in Germany and Europe depends more and more on how we ensure our security ourselves.”
ASSOCIATED PRESS