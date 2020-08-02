Philippines virus cases top 100,000 in ‘losing battle’

President Rodrigo Duterte eased a tough virus lockdown in the capital, Manila — a city of more than 12 million people — on June 1 after the economy shrank slightly in the first quarter, its first contraction in more than two decades. After shopping malls and workplaces were partially reopened and limited public transport was allowed, infections spiked sharply with increased virus testing.

The Department of Health reported a record-high daily tally of 5,032, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 103,185, including more than 2,000 deaths. The Philippines has the second-most cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia, and has had more infections than China, where the pandemic began late last year.

MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday in a troubling milestone after medical groups declared that the country was waging “a losing battle” against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital.

More than 50,000 infections were reported in less than four weeks and leading hospitals began warning that their coronavirus wards were fast being overwhelmed to capacity again, as they were when cases soared alarmingly in April.

After Duterte further relaxed quarantine restrictions and allowed more businesses, including gyms, Internet cafes, and tattoo shops, to reopen, leaders of nearly 100 medical organizations held an online news conference Saturday and warned that the health system may collapse as many medical personnel fall ill or resign out of fear, fatigue, or poor working conditions.

They pleaded for the president to reimpose a lockdown in Manila from Aug. 1 to 15 to give health workers “a time out” and allow the government to recalibrate its response to the monthslong pandemic.

Associated Press

Australian state declares disaster, imposes curfew

MELBOURNE — The premier of Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has declared a disaster among sweeping new coronavirus restrictions across Melbourne and elsewhere from Sunday night.

An evening curfew will be implemented across Melbourne from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Premier Daniel Andrews says the state of disaster proclamation gave police greater power.

He says 671 new coronavirus cases had been detected since Saturday, including seven deaths. It comes among a steadily increasing toll in both deaths and infections over the past six weeks in Victoria.

“If we don’t make these changes, we’re not going to get through this,” Andrews said. “We need to do more. That is what these decisions are about.”

He said there would be more announcements about workplaces on Monday, including the closure of certain industries.

Associated Press

Top Cabinet official tests positive as India cases rise

India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 1.75 million with another spike of 54,735 in the past 24 hours and 57,118 on Saturday.

The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 853 deaths for a total of 37,364. The month of July alone has accounted for more than 1.1 million cases in India.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the case fatality rate is progressively dropping and currently stands at 2.18 percent, one of the lowest globally.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

Shah, 55, tweeted on Sunday that his health is fine and requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

Shah is number two in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He has been visiting hospitals and holding meetings with top officials as part of the government’s massive efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Associated Press

S. Africa infections reach 500,000, but leader hopeful

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa has surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday he sees “promising signs” that the rapid growth of cases has stabilized and that the country’s strained health system is managing to cope.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced 10,107 new cases Saturday night, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 503,290, including 8,153 deaths. South Africa has now tallied more than 50 percent of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa’s 54 countries.

With a population of about 58 million, South Africa has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, Russia, and India, all countries with significantly higher populations, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Ramaphosa, in a letter to the nation on Sunday, said despite the high number of confirmed cases, he sees some positive developments.

South Africa’s hospitals have been stretched to the limit but in most provinces they are succeeding in providing treatment to COVID-19 patients, he said.

Associated Press

Scientists study virus outbreaks among minks

MADRID — Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and whether they can spread it to people.

In the meantime, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks at breeding farms in both countries as a precaution.

The virus that first infected people in China late last year came from an animal source, probably bats, and later spread from person to person, as other coronaviruses had done in the past. Some animals, including cats, tigers, and dogs, have picked up the coronavirus from people, but there hasn’t been a documented case of animals spreading it back to humans.

The outbreaks among the minks on farms in the Netherlands and Spain probably started with infected workers, although officials aren’t certain. But it also is “plausible” that some workers later caught the virus back from the minks, the Dutch government and a researcher said, and scientists are exploring whether that was the case and how much of a threat such a spread might be.

Associated Press

Muslims worldwide mark Eid festival amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Muslims worldwide have marked the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year’s celebrations.

Around the world, Muslims gathered with relatives or at home to observe the holiday.

In the Iraqi capital Baghdad, streets were largely empty due to a 10-day lockdown imposed by authorities to prevent further spread of the virus. Kosovo and the United Arab Emirates also closed mosques for Eid prayers to limit the spread of the virus.

The last days of the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia coincided with the four-day Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of Sacrifice,” in which Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.

The hajj has too been dramatically impacted this year, with as few as 1,000 pilgrims allowed to take part compared with last year’s 2.5 million.

The pandemic has also pushed millions of people around the world closer to the brink of poverty, making it harder for many to fulfill the religious tradition of purchasing livestock.

In Indonesia, home to the world’s largest population of Muslims, people were allowed to attend Eid prayers in mosques under strict health guidelines, including that they bring their own prayer mats and pray several feet apart from one another.

Authorities in Indonesia also ordered that meat be delivered door-to-door to the poor to avoid long lines.

Associated Press