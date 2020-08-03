Israel says it hit bombers on Syrian boundary

No casualties were reported on the Israeli side of the lines, where special forces had been lying in wait, aided by observation teams and cameras, after the military noticed irregular activity at night during the past week, Conricus said.

The militants, whose identity or affiliation were not immediately known, were assumed to have been killed on the spot by a combination of ground and air fire, said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesman, adding that troops were scanning the area.

JERUSALEM — Troops ambushed four militants as they planted bombs along Israel’s boundary with Syria around midnight, the Israeli military said Monday, amid heightened tensions along Israel’s frontiers.

Israeli forces have been on elevated alert in the north in recent weeks, and particularly over the past week, after Israel said it had thwarted a raid by a Hezbollah “terrorist squad” armed with assault rifles in a disputed area along its northern border with Lebanon.

The latest event took place near Tel Fares, in the southern Golan Heights, in the same spot at which Israel had operated a field hospital to provide medical care for Syrian civilians during the Syrian civil war under Operation Good Neighbor, which is now defunct.

The location is within Israeli-controlled territory, west of the old, internationally recognized cease-fire line that forms Israel’s boundary with Syria.

The military issued a 32-second, grainy, edited video showing four silhouetted figures approaching the fence then being struck down by fire as they retreated at an amble over the rough terrain.

Israel held Syria responsible for any hostile activity emanating from its territory, he said. Syria did not immediately comment on the Israeli reports.

The events overnight came after what the Israeli military said was a thwarted raid by Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organization, last week.

Israel said that it had repelled the squad with small arms, tank, and artillery fire, and that the men had fled back into Lebanon, while firing back, but Hezbollah denied that account. Hezbollah said that weapons had only been fired from the Israeli side.

Israel had cast the raid as an expected, and failed, retaliation attempt from Hezbollah for the killing of one of its operatives in a strike in Syria about a week before that was attributed to Israel. Hezbollah said that retaliation for the killing in Syria was still coming.