US health secretary to visit Taiwan, in a move likely to anger Beijing

TAIPEI — The United States’ top health official, Alex Azar, will lead a delegation on a trip to Taiwan, a rare high-level visit to the island by a US official that is likely to further fray ties between Beijing and Washington.

Azar, the secretary of health and human services, will be the highest-ranking US official to visit since 1979, the year the United States severed its formal ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with the Chinese government in Beijing.

No date was given for Azar’s trip to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that the Chinese government claims as its territory. But in a statement Tuesday, the health department billed it as an opportunity to strengthen economic and public health cooperation with Taiwan and to highlight its success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.