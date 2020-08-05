US health secretary to visit Taiwan, in a move likely to anger Beijing

TAIPEI — The United States’ top health official, Alex Azar, will lead a delegation on a trip to Taiwan, a rare high-level visit to the island by a US official that is likely to further fray ties between Beijing and Washington.
Azar, the secretary of health and human services, will be the highest-ranking US official to visit since 1979, the year the United States severed its formal ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with the Chinese government in Beijing.
No date was given for Azar’s trip to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that the Chinese government claims as its territory. But in a statement Tuesday, the health department billed it as an opportunity to strengthen economic and public health cooperation with Taiwan and to highlight its success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Tuesday, the island of 23 million just off the coast of southeastern China had reported just 476 coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Officials in Taiwan have tried to turn that success into a geopolitical victory. Its government has sent millions of masks, emblazoned with the words “made in Taiwan,” to the United States, Italy, and other countries devastated by the virus.
It has also promoted itself as a model of democracy, even as China tries to use the crisis to promote the strength of its authoritarian system.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China was “firmly opposed to official interactions between the US and Taiwan,” without mentioning Azar by name. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, urged the United States to adhere to the “one China principle,” which holds that mainland China and Taiwan are part of a single country, so as not to “gravely damage Sino-US relations.”
new york times