Virus cases are surging in Japan, and Abe may be bowing out

Abe has come under fire for failing to hold a press briefing since June. After years of consolidating power, he may be starting to let go: Speculation over an early election has all but ended, and it looks like he’s letting potential successors vie for attention before his term as leader ends in September 2021.

While Japan’s total death toll remains close to the number the United States sees in a day, the public fears Japan may be sitting on a ticking time bomb. Abe’s approval slid to a record low of 35.4 percent in a poll published by JNN Monday. More than 60 percent of respondents said Abe should declare a second state of emergency to bring infections under control -- something his ministers have rejected.

Japan’s tally of virus infections is shooting up faster than ever, and support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is sinking to new lows.

No one in Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party has stood out as a likely successor, while opposition parties are mired in single-digit support rates.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have ballooned after what many saw as a hasty reopening of the economy. The seven-day average of daily new infections is now more than 1,000, almost twice a previous peak in April, while Tokyo alone confirmed 263 new cases Wednesday.

Abe has bounced back from blows to his approval ratings since taking office in 2012. But his average support has now been drifting down for about a year.

Bloomberg News

Ex-Colombian president tests positive for virus

BOGOTA — Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe, who is under house arrest in connection with a criminal case, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for his political party.

A representative of the Democratic Center party on Wednesday confirmed in a WhatsApp message to the Associated Press that Uribe had tested positive even as the country remains in a pandemic lockdown.

The representative communicated with the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A Colombian court on Tuesday ordered Uribe to be placed under house arrest while he is investigated in an alleged witness tampering case. A medical team visited Uribe for 20 minutes on Wednesday.

Associated Press

Spain’s cases continue to rise since easing lockdown

MADRID — The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Spain continues to rise, and increased to 1,772 cases on Wednesday.

That was up from 1,178 the previous day. More than 60 percent of the new cases were detected in the regions of Madrid and Aragon, in the northeast.

New cases have risen steadily in Spain since a three-month lockdown ended on June 21. By the end of July, the daily increase surpassed 1,000. That’s prompted some other European countries to demand that travelers from Spain go into quarantine upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the government of the Canary Islands will become the first region of Spain to cover the expenses of tourists, both local and foreign, who test positive for the coronavirus while on vacation in the archipelago.

Local authorities say an agreement was reached with an insurance company to cover medical expenses, repatriation, or extended stays if tourists have to self-quarantine.

Spain has confirmed more than 305,000 cases and nearly 28,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Associated Press

Turkey initiates inspections, new measures to curb surge

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s interior ministry announced new measures Wednesday to curb the spread of COVID-19 as daily confirmed cases peaked back above 1,000.

In a circular, the interior ministry said its units would conduct “one-on-one monitoring” for people who have been required to self-quarantine, especially in the first seven days of isolation.

The ministry warned it would not accept any violations of the obligation to wear masks and maintain social distancing at gatherings such as weddings or circumcision ceremonies, on pain of fines and temporary closures.

It said gatherings after funerals would be restricted.

Latest statistics show more than 236,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 5,784 fatalities in Turkey. More than 5 million tests have been conducted.

Associated Press

Lockdown reimposed in Scottish city over ‘cluster’

LONDON — Lockdown restrictions have been reimposed in the Scottish city of Aberdeen after a coronavirus “cluster” was reported.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said all hospitality venues in the city had to be closed by end of business Wednesday. Those living in the area should not travel more than 5 miles unless for work or essential trips. People are asked not to go into other houses.

Sturgeon said the cluster of 54 cases have been traced to a bar but that more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are involved.

The restrictions will be reviewed next Wednesday and may be extended, if necessary.

Associated Press

Another Norway cruise ship is stalled over virus case

COPENHAGEN — A cruise ship carrying more than 200 people docked in a Norwegian harbor Wednesday and was ordered to keep everyone on board after a passenger from a previous trip tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home to Denmark.

Bodoe Mayor Ida Pinneroed told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the SeaDream 1’s 85 crew members would all be tested for the virus and that authorities were in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on whether the 123 passengers should be as well.

The Norway-based company that owns the ship, SeaDream Yacht Club, said the former passenger had no symptoms of COVID-19 during the earlier voyage and had traveled home from Tromsoe on Aug. 2.

Associated Press

Virus keeps tourists from Africa’s wildlife migration

MAASAI MARA, Kenya — One of nature’s most spectacular sights, East Africa’s great wildebeest migration, went largely unwatched this year as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are felt as far as the continent’s wilderness.

Travel restrictions kept tourists away for the annual wildlife migration in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, and only a handful of guides and park wardens were there to watch thousands of wildebeest antelopes make their famous trek in search of new grazing pastures.

Although the absence of tourists makes little difference to the giant herd of wildebeest moving between Kenya and neighboring Tanzania, it’s a serious problem for the park, the local government, and the surrounding community.

Without tourists there is no income from park entry fees, scenic hot air balloon rides, and tourist lodges.

Chief warden Sindiyo said some hungry community members have begun to illegally hunt animals in the park for meat and there have been a number of arrests.

The wardens fear a larger problem could be on the horizon — poachers trying to take advantage of the situation by targeting the Maasai Mara’s elephants or endangered rhinos.

Associated Press