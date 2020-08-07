President’s virus swagger fuels anger ahead of Belarus vote

Milya said her 86-year-old grandfather, Ivan Shelesny, believed Lukashenko and took no precautions as the pandemic swept through the ex-Soviet nation.

Like many other Belarusians angry with the government’s cavalier approach to the pandemic, Milya joined large opposition protests ahead of Sunday’s presidential vote in which President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term. The outpouring of public discontent poses the most serious challenge yet to Lukashenko after 26 years in office.

MINSK, Belarus — As Kseniya Milya’s grandfather lay dying of COVID-19 at a hospital in the Belarus capital of Minsk, the country’s authoritarian leader was blithely dismissing the pandemic as “psychosis,” and recommending an unusual remedy: Have a regular shot of vodka and work hard in the fields.

‘‘[He] trusted Lukashenko and TV, who said that COVID-19 doesn’t exist, and he died,” said Milya, a 26-year-old movie producer. “That was a result of the government’s policy.”

“He was attending veterans’ meetings and visiting street markets,” she added. ‘‘And he was greatly surprised when he tested positive.”

Milya’s grandfather died of coronavirus-induced pneumonia at a hospital in March, after a week on a ventilator.

“On the day they called me from intensive care to say that my granddad has died of confirmed COVID-19, I switched on the TV and saw the president saying that no one has died of the virus in Belarus,” Milya told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t until April that the government reported the country’s first COVID-19 deaths.

Milya and her family were all infected, and couldn’t attend the funeral. Her 46-year-old father spent a month on a ventilator and barely survived, and her mother-in-law has remained in intensive care since April.

“The government was refusing to recognize the virus’s existence or provide assistance, wasting time,” she said.

As the pandemic engulfed the world, Lukashenko ignored the World Health Organization’s call for a lockdown.

Instead, the 65-year-old former state farm director advised Belarusians to “kill the virus with vodka,” go to saunas, and work in the fields to avoid infection. “Tractors will cure everybody!” he proclaimed.

Lukashenko has refused to impose any restrictions, making Belarus the only country in Europe to keep holding professional soccer games with fans in the stands while the outbreak was in full swing. Religious services and other mass gatherings continued unimpeded, and a massive military parade was held in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II.

Associated Press

As cases surge, Italian governor cites vacations

ROME — The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Italy jumped 38 percent Friday, with 552 confirmed cases registered compared to the previous day.

Italy hadn’t seen a such a high daily new caseload since late May. Barely two weeks ago, Italy had been registering roughly 200 new cases a day.

The northeastern region of Veneto, which performed nearly 16,500 swab tests in a day, registered roughly a third of those new cases — 183.

Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said the new infections were found in residents who recently returned home from Spain, Peru, Malta, Croatia, and Greece.

“Vacations are a risk,’’ he said in his daily briefing. “Everyone must decide where they want to go on vacation, but it’s also true, that by us, for a couple of weeks now, we’re seeing a concentration of patients who were infected on vacation.’’

Northern Italy is where Italy’s outbreak began in February, and which registered the highest number of cases and deaths throughout the pandemic.

But recently, many other clusters of infection have been occurring in central and southern Italy.

Associated Press

Hong Kong to offer free testing to all residents

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the semi-autonomous Chinese city will offer free coronavirus testing for all its 7.5 million residents beginning in two weeks.

Lam says such universal testing will help gauge the level of transmission, find those who may be carrying the virus but not showing symptoms, and reassure the public.

She told reporters, “Put simply, anyone in the community who wants to do a test can take the test.”

Lam says tests would be carried out in a manner to avoid lines and maintain social distancing. Lam’s government has already cited such concerns as the reason for postponing elections for the city’s Legislative Council originally scheduled for September in what the opposition called a political move.

Hong Kong has been struggling to contain a new outbreak that has seen it adding around 100 cases per day. The city has registered more than 3,800 cases with 46 deaths.

Associated Press

Gates group to fund vaccines for developing countries

LONDON — The vaccines alliance GAVI says it has agreed to a deal with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the world’s biggest vaccine producer, India’s Serum Institute, to speed the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to developing countries in 2021.

The collaboration will give upfront capital to the Serum Institute so that once any effective COVID-19 vaccine is licensed, the company can mass produce the shots at scale, as early as the first half of 2021.

In a statement on Friday, GAVI CEO Dr. Seth Berkley said the deal was aimed at making sure rich countries would not be the only ones with access to coronavirus vaccines.

Numerous countries including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the US have already signed multiple deals with pharmaceuticals for access to COVID-19 vaccines before they have been even licensed. Activists warn that rich countries are essentially hoarding limited vaccine supplies and that few will be left for the developing world.

The Serum Institute says the vaccine candidates from AstraZeneca and Novovax, will be available for about $3 a dose, a price subsidized by investment from partners including the Gates Foundation. GAVI is heading an international plan to buy vaccines for low and middle income countries and is aiming to raise $2 billion for the effort.

Associated Press

Noncitizens need negative test to enter Egypt

CAIRO — Egypt is requiring noncitizens to test negative for the coronavirus before traveling to the country.

The new regulation, announced by Prime Minister Mostaf Madbouly, says arrivals should have a test for the virus no more than 72 hours before traveling.

Egypt confirmed more than 95,000 total cases of the coronavirus and 4,951 deaths as of Friday, according to the country’s health ministry.

Deaths have declined in recent weeks.

Egypt reopened its borders to tourists in July after months of an international flight ban.

Associated Press