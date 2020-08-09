Afghanistan to release last Taliban prisoners, removing final hurdle to talks

The release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which the United States agreed to in a February deal with the insurgents that also began the phased withdrawal of US troops, faced opposition from the Afghan government, which is holding the prisoners. After prolonged pressure from the Trump administration, Ghani released 4,600 prisoners from a list provided by the Taliban but called for consultations over 400, whom he said were accused or convicted of major crimes, including murder, that were beyond his authority to pardon.

His announcement came after a consultative assembly where he had been advised by thousands of representatives from across the country.

KABUL — President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on Sunday said his government would release a last batch of Taliban prisoners, removing the final hurdle in the way of direct negotiations with the insurgents to end the country’s long war.

At the start of a consultative assembly, on Friday, more than 3,000 delegates crammed themselves under one tent in the capital, Kabul, despite fears of the coronavirus. Ghani said his government was at a crossroads.

“The Taliban have said that if the 400 prisoners are released the direct talks between our negotiating team and the Taliban will start three days later,” he said in his pitch to the delegates, seeking their advice. “In the meantime, they have threatened that if they are not released, not only they will continue their war and violence but they will escalate it.”

On Sunday, after two days of deliberations spread across more than 50 committees, the assembly released a declaration calling for the release of the prisoners.

Ghani said he would sign the decree Sunday freeing the 400 prisoners.

“We faced a choice, and our decision was made easier today,” he said.

In a statement presented to the participants of the assembly, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said that the Taliban had committed to beginning direct negotiations after the prisoners are released and had pledged to reduce the level of violence during the talks, during which a permanent cease-fire will be discussed.

“The United States intends to hold the Taliban to these commitments,” Pompeo said.