Lebanon’s government resigns amid widespread anger over blast

“They are the true tragedy of the Lebanese people,” Diab said of the other politicians. “We are going to step back to stand with the people, to wage the battle for change with them.”

In a televised address, Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in office since January, said he and his Cabinet ministers had sought to put in place changes called for by the Lebanese people but had found themselves blocked at every turn by political foes he declined to name.

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Cabinet resigned Monday, opening up a new political void as the country struggles with a crippling economic crisis and reels from an enormous explosion last week that ravaged swaths of the capital.

The resignation of Diab’s government reflected how deeply last week’s explosion — which killed more than 150 people, wounded 6,000, and left hundreds of thousands homeless — has rattled the small Mediterranean nation. Lebanon was already struggling with deep economic and political crises before the blast caused billions of dollars in damage to Beirut.

In recent days, Beirut has been rocked by protests that have turned swaths of downtown into battle zones between demonstrators and security forces. Even before Diab’s announcement, new clashes had erupted as protesters sought to storm Parliament.

Demonstrators wearing masks and goggles climbed up barricades near Parliament and hurled stones at riot police, who fired volleys of tear gas that wafted through downtown for the third time in three days.

The protesters said Diab’s resignation fell far short of their demands for the ouster of the country’s political elite.

“The government resignation is not enough,” said one protester, Ahmed el-Mohamed, 27. “We have to bring down the president and the speaker of Parliament. It’s a matter of days, and we’ll do it.”

Beirut has been shaken by other violent protests over the worsening economic crisis and what many consider decades of corruption and mismanagement. The local currency has lost much of its value, and unemployment and inflation rates have soared. Those problems will hamper Lebanon’s ability to recover from the blast, and now it is unclear who will take charge of that process.