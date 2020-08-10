Pints or primers? UK’s push to open schools may force a choice

To avoid that scenario, medical specialists said, the government will have to be ready to sacrifice another hallowed British institution — pubs, as well as restaurants, which reopened a few weeks ago under social distancing guidelines but are increasingly viewed as among the greatest risks for spreading the virus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down on the side of schools. Visiting an empty classroom in East London, Johnson declared that fully opening Britain’s schools next month was a “moral duty,” and that in the event of a resurgence of the virus, “the last thing we want to do is to close schools.”

LONDON — Britain, having moved aggressively to reopen its economy after three months of coronavirus lockdown, now faces what some specialists cast as a binary trade-off for a land that loves a good book as much as a cool pint: schools or pubs?

Advertisement

Johnson’s drive to reopen schools has put him at odds with teachers’ unions and local governments, which generally accept that schools should reopen but argue that Britain’s system for testing and contact tracing is not robust enough to cope with the outbreaks that are almost certain to follow.

The government, they said, had not developed plans for how teachers should handle sick students or communicate with parents if there is an outbreak. Johnson’s back-to-school campaign, some said, smacked of a government that had emphasized other priorities, like eating out in restaurants, and was playing catch-up.

Britain’s schools debate echoes that in the United States and has swept in the same welter of thorny issues: economics, social justice, race, and the role of government. And as in other countries, it has ignited often heated disputes over the science, with claims and counterclaims.

Primary schools have not been incubators for the virus in countries that enforced social distancing and mask-wearing, but there have been outbreaks at secondary schools in Australia and Israel.

Advertisement

New York Times

Thailand to allow entry of 3,000 foreign teachers

BANGKOK — Thailand is making plans to allow at least 3,000 foreign teachers to enter the country, even as it continues to keep out tourists and tightly restricts other arrivals to guard against new coronavirus infections.

Attapon Truektrong, secretary general of the Private Education Commission, said Monday that those who have registered include teachers returning to their jobs after leaving during the pandemic, as well as newly employed teachers.

The teachers, who come from countries including the Philippines, New Zealand, the United States, and Britain, will have to be quarantined for 14 days after arrival. Thailand barred scheduled passenger flights from abroad in early April

Thailand hosts many international schools, and there is a general shortage of qualified teachers of English and other non-Thai languages.

Associated Press

WHO says COVID-19 hasn’t followed seasonal patterns

LONDON — The emergencies chief for the World Health Organization said that COVID-19 doesn’t seem to follow the seasonal patterns that some viruses exhibit, making it harder to control.

Unlike other respiratory viruses like influenza that spread mainly in the winter, the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in the summer. That’s despite earlier predictions from some scientists and politicians it would fade in the heat.

“This virus has demonstrated no seasonal pattern as such,” said Dr. Michael Ryan at a press briefing on Monday. “What it has clearly demonstrated is that if you take the pressure off the virus, the virus bounces back,” he said.

Advertisement

Ryan said the United Nations health agency, which predicted Monday that the number of people infected by the coronavirus will hit 20 million this week, including about 750,000 deaths, continues to advise countries even where COVID-19 appears to be under control, such as those in Europe, to maintain measures to slow virus spread.

He called for countries where transmission remains intense, such as Brazil, to adopt measures so that communities have the necessary support they need to implement strategies like social distancing, wearing masks, and self-isolating if they have symptoms.

Associated Press

Face masks now required outdoors at Paris locations

PARIS — From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks starting Monday in some outdoor areas of the French capital amid an uptick in reported coronavirus cases.

Police are authorized to issue a 135-euro ($159) fine to people who do not follow the new public health requirement.

Wearing a face mask outdoors also is required at the city’s open-air markets, at popular tourist sites like Notre Dame Cathedral and Montmartre district neighborhoods, on several typically crowded streets, and in parts of the Paris suburbs, authorities said.

A similar requirement is being applied in Marseille, France’s second-largest city, and dozens of other tourist destinations in France, including the Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez.

A nationwide decree already requires people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places.

Associated Press

Iran newspaper closed after virus numbers questioned

TEHRAN — Iran shut down a newspaper on Monday after it published remarks by a specialist who said the official figures on coronavirus cases and deaths in the country account for only 5 percent of the real toll, allegations rejected by the Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Mohammad Reza Sadi, the editor-in-chief of Jahane Sanat, told the official IRNA news agency that authorities closed his newspaper, which began publishing in 2004 and was mainly focused on business news.

On Sunday, the daily quoted Mohammad Reza Mahboobfar, an epidemiologist the paper said had worked on the government’s anticoronavirus campaign, as saying the true number of cases and deaths in Iran could be 20 times the number reported by the Health Ministry.

He also said the virus was detected in Iran a month earlier than Feb. 19, when authorities announced the first confirmed case.

He said they held up the announcement until after the commemorations of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and parliamentary elections earlier that month.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari rejected the allegations and said Mahboobfar had no role in the government’s anticoronavirus campaign. IRNA quoted her as saying the ministry has provided figures in a “transparent” way.

Associated Press

German official urges any vaccine be globally available

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says it is critical that any vaccine developed for the coronavirus is made available to everyone around the world.

Heiko Maas spoke with his counterpart from South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, during her visit to Berlin on Monday, and said they both agreed that “we need more worldwide coordination to shoulder the challenges, not less.”

Both South Korea and Germany have been lauded for being able to quickly and effectively slow the spread of the virus in their countries, but Maas cautioned that “we are still in the middle of the pandemic.”

Advertisement

He says “in order to overcome it, the question of how drugs and vaccinations are distributed after their development will be central.”

“It is a human imperative that they be made available quickly and to as many people as possible, and not just those who can afford it,” Maas said.

Associated Press