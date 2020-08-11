Effort to disarm communities in South Sudan fuels deadly clashes

The efforts to disarm communities in South Sudan is an attempt by authorities to tackle insecurity and stem retaliatory attacks in a country fractured along ethnic lines. But aid groups had cautioned that the “top down” approach, instigated by a government viewed with suspicion by many in the country, was likely to fuel clashes.

NAIROBI — At least 81 people were killed and dozens injured in South Sudan over the weekend as an operation to seize weapons from civilians got underway, authorities and a network of civil society organizations said Tuesday. The clashes showed how the world’s youngest nation has continued to grapple with deadly violence as it tries to emerge from a punishing civil war.

Around 55 members of the security forces and 26 civilians were killed in separate attacks that took place in the county of Tonj East in the north-central state of Warrap, said Major General Lul Ruai Koang, a spokesman for the South Sudanese army.

Koang said that the clashes had been prompted by a civilian “resisting disciplinary measures” taken against him by security forces in the area.

But Geoffrey L. Duke, director of the South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms, an advocacy group based in the capital, Juba, said that a dispute had arisen between soldiers and a number of civilians after a young man was detained.

When the young man tried to escape, he was shot in the back, Duke said, and that fueled an attack on the soldiers’ post Saturday night. That attack was repulsed by security forces but an even bigger assault was mounted Sunday, he added.

Koang said that 27 soldiers had been wounded and airlifted to Juba for treatment.

Duke put the total number of civilians and soldiers wounded at 60.

The violence comes weeks after President Salva Kiir announced the start of the extensive disarmament effort. The process was criticized as “hasty” by advocacy groups, which said that the government’s approach risked provoking confrontations with security forces.

On Tuesday, Koang said calm had been restored in Tonj East, with local chiefs and lawmakers helping stabilize the situation. Two soldiers involved in the initial clashes were detained for further investigations, he said. The military has also appealed to local leaders to identify and help apprehend those who started the attacks.

Despite “this temporary setback,” Koang added, “disarmament will continue.”