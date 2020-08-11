Russia approves coronavirus vaccine before completing tests

Russia’s minister of health, Mikhail Murashko, has said the country will begin a mass vaccination campaign in the fall, and said Tuesday that it would start with teachers and medical workers this month.

Putin, who said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning that the vaccine “works effectively enough,” said that his own daughter had taken it.

MOSCOW — Russia has become the first country in the world to approve a vaccine for the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday, though global health authorities say the vaccine has yet to complete critical, late-stage clinical trials to determine its safety and effectiveness.

But by skipping large-scale clinical trials, the Russian dash for a vaccine has raised widespread concern that it is circumventing vital steps in order to score global propaganda points. Russia’s vaccine sped through early monkey and human trials with apparent success. But Moscow was cautioned just last week by the World Health Organization not to stray from the usual methods of testing a vaccine for safety and efficacy.

Western regulators have said repeatedly that they do not expect a vaccine to become widely available before the end of the year at the earliest.

Vaccines generally go through three stages of human testing before being approved for widespread use. The last phase, known as phase 3, compares the vaccine to a placebo in tens of thousands of people.

The Russian scientific body that developed the vaccine, the Gamaleya Institute, has yet to conduct phase 3 trials.

Global cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

MITO, Japan — The number of coronavirus cases topped 20 million on Tuesday, more than half of them from the United States, India, and Brazil.

Health officials believe the actual number is much higher than that tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, given testing limitations and the fact that some 40 percent of those who are infected have no symptoms.

It took six months or so to get to 10 million cases after the virus first appeared in central China late last year. It took just over six weeks for that number to double.

An Associated Press analysis of data through Aug. 9 showed the United States, India, and Brazil together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all reported infections since the world hit 15 million cases on July 22.

The number of new daily cases has continued to rise in India, hitting a rolling seven-day average of 58,768. India reported 53,601 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday as its total infections neared 2.3 million.

In the United States, which has more than 5 million cases, the average has decreased since July 22, but remains high at 53,813 new cases a day.

In the 45 days it took reported infections to double to 20 million, the number of reported virus deaths climbed to 736,191 from 499,506, according to the Johns Hopkins count. That’s 236,685 new deaths, an average of more than 5,200 a day.

COVID returns to New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand’s world-beating run of being COVID-free has come to an end, with the detection of new cases prompting the government to put largest city Auckland into lockdown.

Authorities have detected four cases in one Auckland household from an unknown source, and contact tracing is underway to prevent further spread, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late on Tuesday. New Zealand had recorded 102 days of no community transmission, with its only cases quarantined at the border.

Today’s news means ‘‘there are almost certainly other active cases of COVID-19 present in Auckland at the moment,’’ said Shaun Hendy, a professor at University of Auckland. ‘‘There is also a chance the disease will have spread to other parts of the country.’’

Israel brings new firepower to the virus fight: the army

JERUSALEM — Israel, desperate to rein in a resurgent coronavirus outbreak, has called in the army to take over testing and contact-tracing operations, part of a restructuring of its pandemic campaign that includes naming a ‘‘corona czar’’ intended to be insulated from political pressures.

The expanded role for the military will include the deployment of about 3,000 additional soldiers and civilian staff members to aid in testing and contact-tracing programs, including the call-up of about 2,000 reservists, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

As of Tuesday, Israel had recorded more than 85,300 coronavirus cases and 619 deaths.

The decision to transfer the testing and tracing operation from the Health Ministry to the military was the first major action by Ronni Gamzu, a physician and former hospital administrator who last month was named the country’s first coronavirus coordinator.

Italy’s schools need 3 million new single-student desks

ROME — The request for proposals is marked ‘‘extremely urgent,’’ and it lays out the details of what the Italian government is looking to buy: single-seat children’s desks to replace the traditional two-person desks to allow the country to start the new school year with social distancing.

But the request is a titanic one. The government wants a rush order, everything built and shipped within the next month. And it wants 3 million new desks, as many as all the Italian school-furniture companies put together would normally build in five years.

With its smooth economic reopening and now one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, Italy would seem to have as good a chance as any nation in the West of pulling off a safe school year. But the run-up to its Sept. 14 school start date is providing a reminder that in the coronavirus era, even such mundane considerations as furniture can complicate plans.

