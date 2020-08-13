Mass beatings, detentions in Belarus as president clings to power

The protests were initially largely peaceful, but riot police officers and military forces responded with stun grenades and rubber bullets, and could be seen pummeling unarmed protesters with their boots and batons. Dozens of journalists were among the thousands detained; those who were released reported fierce beatings and horrific conditions in overcrowded detention centers.

Widespread protests against Lukashenko, an authoritarian who has ruled for 26 years, have gripped the Eastern European country ever since he claimed victory in a presidential election on Sunday that his opponents and international governments widely considered fraudulent.

MINSK, Belarus — Accounts of violent beatings of protesters and mass detentions mounted in Belarus on Thursday as the country’s embattled president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, deployed brute force to cling to power.

The arrests and violence appeared geared at scaring people off the streets. But protests against Lukashenko continued in Minsk, the capital, and across the country on Thursday.

Footage circulating on social media showed workers walking off the job at the BelAZ truck factory in the city of Zhodzina, a crown jewel of Belarusian industry, chanting the protest movement’s message to Lukashenko: “Leave!”

Thousands of people, mostly women in white shirts, came to the city’s main avenue on Thursday afternoon, waving flowers to protest police violence. “Flowers are better than bullets,” one poster said.

The scene outside a pretrial detention center in Minsk was one of desperation and grief. Hundreds of people gathered, as they had for much of the week, looking for loved ones. They swarmed the occasional departing ambulance, seeking scraps of news.

People released from the jail said that they had not been fed and had to take turns to sleep or even sit. They were not allowed access to lawyers and had no way to tell their relatives where they were. At night, they said, they heard the sounds of beatings.

“The walls were thick, but we could still hear screams,” said Daria Andreyanova, 28, an actress. “When we asked for some fresh air, they would open a door and throw a bucket of water on us.”

Andreyanova showed a piece of toilet paper with holes in it, with the number of holes on each line representing a phone number that a person being released would call to pass along word about a cellmate still in prison.

More than 1,500 people detained during protests over the past days have gone missing, according to a list updated by a group of volunteers. Every day, they pass their list to the prison authorities, who mark whether those named are being held there. Some people have not been able to find their relatives for days, said Yelena Radaman, 35, one of the volunteers.