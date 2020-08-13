New Zealand beat the virus once. Can it do it again?

One theory is that it could have come through cargo. Some of the infected New Zealanders worked at a cold storage warehouse with imported food. Another focus is quarantine facilities for returning travelers, the source of an outbreak tearing through Melbourne, Australia.

Two days later, that suddenly changed: Four new cases, all related, emerged in Auckland. On Thursday, officials said the cluster had grown to 17, as they struggled to map out how the virus had returned to an isolated island nation championed for its pandemic response.

SYDNEY — As the week began, New Zealanders were celebrating 100 days without community spread of the coronavirus, drinking at pubs, packing stadiums and hugging friends.

A mystery and a few cases — that’s all it took for New Zealand to say goodbye to normalcy. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern immediately announced a new lockdown for Auckland, a city of 1.7 million people, along with a huge testing, contact tracing, and quarantine blitz that aims to quash COVID-19 for the second time.

“Going hard and early is still the best course of action,” Ardern said Thursday as she had relaunched her daily coronavirus news briefings. “We have a plan.”

Many other places have faced a similar challenge — Hong Kong, Australia, and Vietnam have all confronted new waves after early triumphs. New Zealand, while disappointed by the abrupt resurgence, has reacted with an extraordinary level of urgency and action that it hopes will be a model for how to eliminate a burst of infection and rapidly get on with life.

“We were totally back to hugging, handshaking, restaurants, cinemas — all the stuff apart from going on holiday overseas,” said Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist at the University of Auckland. “What we’ve had time to do in the meantime is massively ramp up our testing and contact tracing, so this is going to be a real test of how quickly you can stamp it out again.”

“Everything about the time frame,” she added, “has been really compressed.”

Jeremy Hutton, 28, who works in finance and was out for a walk and a take-away coffee Thursday morning, asked what seemed to be on the minds of many: “Are we just going to keep doing this every couple of months?”

Ardern first heard about a potential positive case at 4 p.m. Tuesday while traveling in a van a few hours outside the capital, Wellington, after visiting a factory that makes face masks. At 9:15 p.m., she and Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, appeared at a news conference where they announced the new cases — all four were from the same family; none had recently returned from overseas — and a lockdown that would start the following day.

“We have come too far to go backwards,” Ardern said. “Be strong and be kind.”