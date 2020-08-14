China attacks new US demand to register Confucius Institutes

BEIJING — China accused the United States on Friday of trying to “demonize and stigmatize” relations between the two countries, in a scathing attack on the Trump administration’s designation of Chinese-funded language and culture programs in the US as foreign missions of the Chinese Communist Party.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the accusations against branches of the Confucius Institute were without basis and were motivated by “ideological prejudice and self-interest.’’
“We strongly deplore and oppose it,’’ Zhao said at a daily briefing. He said China would “reserve the right to make further responses to this matter.’’
ASSOCIATED PRESS