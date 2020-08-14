fb-pixel;

Kabul begins release of final 400 Taliban, talks to follow

By KATHY GANNON and TAMEEM AKHGAR Associated Press,August 14, 2020, 1 minute ago
Taliban prisoners walked as they are in the process of being released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the outskirts of Kabul. Afghanistan's National Security Council/AFP via Getty Images

KABUL — Afghanistan has released the first 80 of a final 400 Taliban prisoners, paving the way for negotiations between the warring sides in Afghanistan’s protracted conflict, the government said Friday.

Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council, made the announcement. Taliban officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said 86 prisoners were freed.

Prisoner releases on both sides are part of an agreement signed in February between the US and the Taliban. It calls for the release of 5,000 Taliban held by the government and 1,000 government and military personnel held by the insurgents, as a good will gesture ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Associated Press