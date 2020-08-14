North Korea, Fighting to Hold Back Virus and Floods, Says No Thanks to Outside Aid

But he said “the situation, in which the spread of the worldwide malignant virus has become worse, requires us not to allow any outside aid for the flood damage but shut the border tighter and carry out strict anti-epidemic work,” according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim, who spoke during a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party Politburo on Thursday, said that he sympathized with the “great pain” of families who had lost their homes to the floods and were living in temporary shelters.

SEOUL — North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, says the nation is facing “two crises at the same time” — fighting the spread of the coronavirus and coping with extensive flood damage. But Kim has ordered his country not to accept any international aid for fear that outside help might bring in COVID-19, the state news media reported on Friday.

North Korea has also taken drastic actions against the coronavirus, sealing its borders in late January and quarantining all diplomats in Pyongyang for a month. It locked down the border city of Kaesong last month, suspecting a defector who crossed back over the border from South Korea of bringing the virus with him.

North Korea’s swift actions were driven by fears that a COVID-19 outbreak could seriously test its woefully underequipped public health system and its economy, already struggling under international sanctions, analysts said.

On Friday, however, North Korea lifted the lockdown, “based on the scientific verification and guarantee by a professional anti-epidemic organization.”

The North Korean state news media has long insisted that there are no coronavirus cases in the country, although outside experts question the claim. The North did not reveal whether the defector who crossed back from South Korea had tested positive for the virus, and officials in the South have said there is no proof that he had it.

Meanwhile, South Korea is reporting 103 new coronavirus cases. It is one of the country’s biggest daily jumps in months, and officials are expressing concern that infections are getting out of control in the capital of Seoul and other major cities as Koreans increasingly venture out in public.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought the national caseload to 14,873 cases, including 305 deaths.

Eighty-three of the new cases were in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where authorities have struggled to stem transmissions. Infections were also reported in other major cities such as Busan, Gwangju, and Ulsan.

Friday’s jump was driven by local transmissions, which health authorities said could worsen because of the increase in travelers during the summer vacation season.

New York Times

and Associated Press

Closing of US-Canada border is extended another month

TORONTO — The Canada-US border will remain closed to nonessential travel for at least another month, Canada’s public safety minister said Friday.

The statement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the United States has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the United States.

Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States and about 18 percent of American exports go to Canada. The US-Canada border is world’s longest between two nations.

Associated Press

France declares Marseille, Paris to be high-risk zones

France on Friday declared Paris and the Marseille region in the southeastern part of the country to be high-risk zones, granting local authorities powers to impose new restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The declaration allows the authorities to restrict the movements of people and vehicles, limit access to public transportation and public buildings, and to close down restaurants, bars, and similar establishments.

The moves come as France faces a resurgence of the virus. The daily average of 1,650 cases since the beginning of August has reached the level of infections in the first week of France’s lockdown, one of the strictest in Europe, in early March. The increase prompted Britain on Thursday to add France to its list of countries from which visitors have to quarantine.

France reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases over the past week.

New York Times

New Zealand lockdown will continue for another 12 days

New Zealand is extending lockdown restrictions for an additional 12 days after detecting a dozen additional coronavirus cases linked to an Auckland cluster that ended the country’s three-month streak with no community transmission.

Under the current regulations, residents of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, are barred from leaving their homes for any nonessential trips; they are also required to wear masks in public. The rest of the country is being asked to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t possible and to avoid large events.

Over the past week, New Zealand has found itself in a similar position to parts of neighboring Australia, which also appeared to have come close to defeating the virus before new cases bubbled up. But New Zealand had made far more progress, going more than 100 days without any community spread and lifting virtually all stay-at-home orders. With roughly 30 cases linked to the new cluster, New Zealand’s outbreak is still much smaller than the hundreds of cases being reported each day in the Australian hot spot of Melbourne.

The new infections in New Zealand have been linked to one Auckland family, and health officials said Friday that genome testing indicated that the virus may have been imported from Britain or Australia. The family at the center of the cluster has not traveled abroad; how they became infected remains unclear.

Washington Post

Spike of cases in India puts it ahead of Britain in death toll

NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain’s to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.

India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 with a single-day spike of 64,553 in the past 24 hours. More than 70 percent of people infected in India have recovered.

The daily increase in newly reported infections was around 15,000 in the first week of July but jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August. The ministry cited its testing efforts, with more than 800,000 tests in a single day, taking cumulative tests to more than 26 million.

Health experts say it needs to be higher.

Associated Press