Belarus president: Russia willing to help counter protests

President Alexander Lukashenko made the comment Saturday evening, several hours after a phone call with Putin and after protesters again demanded that he resign after 26 years in power. Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday at the spot in the capital of Minsk where a protester died this past week in clashes with police. Some stripped off their shirts to display deep bruises they said came from being beaten by police.

MINSK, Belarus — Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to provide protest-engulfed Belarus with security assistance to counter protests if the country requests it, the president of Belarus declared Saturday after more people took to the streets demanding that he resign.

Advertisement

It was the seventh consecutive day of large protests against the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election in which election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office in a landslide. Opposition supporters believe the figures have been manipulated.

Luksahenko did not specify what sort of assistance Russia would be willing to provide. But he said, “When it comes to the military component, we have an agreement with the Russian Federation” in the framework of the countries’ union agreement. “These are the moments that fit this agreement,” he added.

Despite harsh police crackdowns against the protesters, including the detention of some 7,000 people, the demonstrations have swelled into the largest and most sustained anti-government movement since Lukashenko took power in 1994.

Earlier, the 65-year-old Lukashenko on Saturday rejected suggestions that foreign mediators become involved in trying to resolve the country’s political crisis.

He discussed the situation in a call Saturday with Putin, the first publicly known direct contact between the two leaders since the election. A Kremlin statement said Putin and Lukashenko both expressed hope for a quick resolution to the tensions.

Russia and Belarus reached an agreement in 1997 about closer ties between the neighboring ex-Soviet countries in a union that stopped short of a full merger, although that has collided with recent disputes between the countries and Lukashenko’s suspicions that Putin’s government wants to absorb Belarus.

Advertisement

Later, in a meeting with Defense Ministry officials, Lukashenko declared: “Listen — we have a normal country, founded on a constitution. We don’t need any foreign government, any sort of mediators.” He appeared to be referring to an offer from the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to become involved.

Lukashenko’s main election opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to Lithuania the day after the election, knowing that several previous presidential challengers have been jailed for years on charges that supporters say were trumped up.

A funeral was held Saturday for Alexander Taraikovsky, a 34-year-old protester who died Monday in Minsk under disputed circumstances. Belarusian police said he died when an explosive device he intended to throw at police blew up in his hand.