Japanese politicians mark war anniversary at contentious shrine

China, which Japan invaded, and South Korea, which was a Japanese colony for decades, have strongly objected to such visits. The South Korean Foreign Ministry expressed “deep disappointment and concern” over the ministers’ visits to Yasukuni on Saturday, urging Japan to “look squarely at history” and to show “sincere remorse through action.”

The shrine in Tokyo, which honors Japan’s war dead — including war criminals from the World War II era — is revered by Japanese conservatives. But official visits to the shrine have been highly contentious in Japan and elsewhere in Asia, where the history of Japan’s empire building in the first decades of the 20th century is still debated.

TOKYO — Four Japanese Cabinet ministers, including a rising political star seen as a potential prime minister, marked the 75th anniversary of World War II’s end on Saturday by visiting Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial with strong links to Japan’s imperial past.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not visited the shrine since 2013, when he was criticized for doing so not only by Beijing and Seoul, but by Caroline Kennedy, then the American ambassador. But he sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni on Saturday.

The best-known of the four ministers who did visit was Shinjiro Koizumi, 39, whose father, Junichiro Koizumi, was a popular prime minister, and who has been seen as a potential candidate for that office himself.

Shinjiro Koizumi, the environment minister, has been making efforts to distinguish himself as a young, modern politician in the governing Liberal Democratic Party, which is known for conservatism and hewing to tradition. He made headlines early this year by taking paternity leave — a rarity in Japan — and has said that he wants to mobilize young people to fight climate change by making the cause “sexy” and “fun.”

In addition to Koizumi, Koichi Hagiuda, the education minister; Seiichi Eto, the minister in charge of territorial issues; and Sanae Takaichi, the internal affairs minister, visited the shrine.

Analysts said the visits by four ministers — the most to visit Yasukuni on the anniversary of the war’s end since Abe came to power in 2012 — could represent a geopolitical message at a time when China has been flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea and sending provocative patrols near the disputed islands known in Japan as the Senkakus.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that you’re getting this number at this moment,” said Tobias Harris, an expert on Japanese politics at Teneo Intelligence in Washington. “It’s hard to see that unconnected from the regional situation.”

But for Koizumi, analysts said, the visit was also a signal to his domestic political constituency as he seeks to establish his credentials with the right wing of the Liberal Democratic Party, which Abe leads.

Abe has long pursued a campaign to move Japan beyond its postwar pacifism. One of his most cherished goals is to revise the clause in the constitution, enacted by American occupiers, that requires Japan to renounce war, and to build a more powerful country with more normalized military capabilities. Now, as Abe nears the end of his time in office, potential successors are jostling for position.

The right wing of the Liberal Democrats can wield the power to name future leaders of the party. Though Koizumi is likely to be seen as too young to be Abe’s immediate successor, he may be laying groundwork for support later on.

“In order to be progressive in social and environmental policy, he cannot be seen as a coldblooded city liberal who doesn’t care about the rest of Japan,” said Lully Miura, a political scientist who runs the Yamaneko Research Institute in Tokyo. “His enemies are domestic rather than foreign. That’s why he didn’t hesitate to visit the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.”