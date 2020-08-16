Belarus protests eclipse rally in defense of defiant leader

It appeared to be the largest protest in the history of Belarus, a former Soviet republic that Lukashenko has ruled since 1994.

Tens of thousands of protesters — some estimates put their number at well over 100,000 — turned out in the center of Minsk, the capital, dwarfing a rally of Lukashenko’s supporters earlier in the day.

MINSK, Belarus — Minutes after President Alexander G. Lukashenko of Belarus vowed to stand firm against protesters he reviled as “rats,” “trash,” and “bandits,” antigovernment demonstrators staged their biggest protest yet Sunday to oppose a fraud-tainted presidential election a week earlier.

As the crowd gathered around a Soviet-era obelisk on Victors Avenue, many chanted for Lukashenko to leave and waved the traditional white and red flag, which became a symbol of the opposition after the president replaced it with a more Soviet-looking national flag soon after he came to power.

The protest had a festive air, in stark contrast to the tense mood of far smaller rallies last week that were violently suppressed by security forces, leaving at least two people dead, many injured, and more than 6,000 under arrest. Riot police officers did not intervene Sunday.

The protest came in response to a call for a “March for Freedom” by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition candidate in the presidential election. She joined the race after the arrest of her husband, Sergey Tikhanovsky, a popular blogger who had planned to run as a candidate. Tikhanovskaya, who says she won the election, was forced to leave Belarus for neighboring Lithuania early last week.

The mass protest Sunday suggested that Lukashenko, who claimed a landslide reelection victory with 80 percent of the vote Aug. 9, had failed in his efforts to intimidate opponents through a frenzy of police violence and increasingly strident warnings that the unrest could open the way for military action by NATO.

Addressing his supporters, many of them state employees, at an outdoor rally in Minsk on Sunday, Lukashenko attacked his opponents with defiant and often crude bravado, insulting his critics, rejecting calls for a new election, and accusing NATO of massing on his country’s western border.

Denouncing his foes as traitors “controlled by puppeteers, by outsiders,” Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former state farm director who is often called “Europe’s last dictator,” warned that “even if they calm down now, they will again crawl out of their holes like rats after a while.”

His claims of a military buildup by the US-led military alliance followed a pledge by President Vladimir Putin of Russia that Moscow would support Belarus if it faced a military threat from outside.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Kremlin said that Russia stood ready “to provide the necessary assistance to resolve the problems that have arisen” and referred to a collective security treaty signed in the early 1990s by Russia, Belarus, and seven other former Soviet states. The treaty stipulates that aggression against one member of the alliance amounts to an attack on all of them.

Lukashenko seems to have calculated that he can best secure Russian help against his domestic opponents by ginning up a fake military crisis on the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Sunday that it would hold military exercises near its western border from Monday through Thursday.

NATO’s spokesman, Oana Lungescu, said the alliance “is closely monitoring the situation in Belarus” but added that “there is no NATO buildup in the region.”