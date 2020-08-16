Campus-based Thai protest movement extends reach to streets

BANGKOK — Antigovernment protesters gathered in large numbers in Thailand’s capital on Sunday for a rally that suggested their movement’s strength may extend beyond the college campuses where it had blossomed.

Thousands of people assembled at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, a traditional venue for political activities, where they heard speeches, watched skits, and listened to music. Hundreds of police were also present, as well as a small contingent of royalists opposed to the protesters. There was no reliable estimate of the crowd size, though it appeared to be one of the biggest protests in several years.

The rally ended with about two dozen students joining together on stage to repeat their demands and renew their commitment to democracy. They issued a call for the government to act by next month or face another major rally.