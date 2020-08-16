South Korea warns of another COVID-19 outbreak tied to a church

The church outbreaks have alarmed health officials. Tightly packed, fervent prayer services in some South Korean churches have made them particularly vulnerable to the virus.

South Korea had battled the epidemic down to two-digit daily caseloads since April. But the number of new cases has soared recently, with 103 on Friday and 166 on Saturday, most of them worshippers at the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, the capital, and another church in the surrounding province of Gyeonggi.

SEOUL — Health officials in South Korea reported 279 new coronavirus cases Sunday, warning of a resurgence of infections, many linked to a church that has vocally opposed President Moon Jae-in.

When South Korea was hit by its first wave of the coronavirus in late February and early March, the epidemic spread mainly from the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the central city of Daegu, about 150 miles southeast of Seoul. During the first wave of infections, the daily caseload across the country was as high as 909.

In the past four days, the Sarang Jeil Church alone has reported at least 193 cases among its members and contacts, the Seoul metropolitan government said. Moon on Sunday warned of a surge in infections in coming days as health officials rush to test thousands of members and their contacts.

The Sarang Jeil Church’s chief pastor, the Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, has been a driving force behind largely Christian conservative rallies against Moon in Seoul in recent months. Jun accuses Moon’s liberal government of trying to “communize” South Korea and urges an uprising to “oust” the president from office.

His political activism included calling for a large anti-Moon rally in Seoul on Saturday.

The Seoul city government banned the rally, citing fears that a large gathering would help spread the virus. More than 4,000 members of Jun’s church were also ordered to self-isolate for two weeks.

But Jun ignored the order, attending a rally in central Seoul on Saturday organized by another antigovernment conservative group. He claimed that the outbreak in his church had been caused by a “terrorist” attack.

Local news media reported members of his church were among thousands of antigovernment protesters Saturday.

Moon on Sunday called their participation in the rally an “unpardonable act.”

New York Times

US, S. Korea to begin scaled-down drills amid virus spike

SEOUL — The United States and South Korea will begin their annual joint military exercises this week, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday. But a spreading coronavirus outbreak has apparently forced the allies to scale back an already low-key training program mainly involving computer-simulated war scenarios.

The drills from Tuesday to Aug. 28 could still irk North Korea, which portrays the allies’ training as invasion rehearsals and has threatened to abandon stalled nuclear talks if Washington persists with what it perceives as “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang.

The exercises also come at a delicate time after President Trump openly complained about the costs of maintaining 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea to protect against North Korean threats. The allies have so far failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement after the last one expired at the end of 2019.

The drills involve so-called combined command post training, which is focused on computerized simulations aimed at preparing the two militaries for various scenarios, such as a surprise North Korean attack.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not specify how many troops will participate.

Associated Press

New Zealand reports 13 new cases, all believed connected

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine.

The outbreak in Auckland, discovered Tuesday, has prompted officials to put the nation’s largest city back into a two-week lockdown.

The outbreak has now grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn’t spreading beyond that cluster.

New Zealand had gone 102 days without community spread of the disease before the latest outbreak. Officials believe the virus was reintroduced from abroad but haven’t yet been able to figure out how.

Associated Press

France pushing for wider mask use, worker protection

PARIS — After France recorded its highest one-day rise in virus infections since May, the government is pushing for wider mask use and tighter protections for migrant workers and in slaughterhouses.

But France still plans to reopen schools nationwide in two weeks, and the labor minister says the government is determined to avoid a new nationwide lockdown that would further hobble the economy and threaten jobs.

France’s infection count has resurged in recent weeks, blamed in part on people criss-crossing the country for weddings, family gatherings, or annual summer vacations with friends. Britain reimposed quarantine measures Saturday for vacationers returning from France as a result.

France reported 3,310 new infections in a single day Saturday, and the rate of positive tests has been growing and is now at 2.6 percent. The daily case count was down to several hundred a day for two months, but started rising again in July. Overall France has reported more than 30,400 virus-related deaths, among the world’s highest tolls.

Associated Press