Attack on beachside Somalia hotel kills at least 16

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A terrorist attack on a popular hotel in the Somali capital that left at least 16 people dead, including five assailants, ended with the dramatic rescue of more than 200 people Sunday.
The attack was the latest in a series of deadly onslaughts carried out across the Horn of Africa by Al Shabab, a militant group linked to Al Qaeda, as the group seeks to stoke chaos and undermine Somalia’s government.
Al Shabab attacks have increased in recent months even as Somalia has struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic, experienced flash floods that have displaced tens of thousands of people, and been swarmed by desert locusts that threaten the food supply.
Advertisement
The attack on the Elite Hotel in Mogadishu began Sunday afternoon after a car bomb exploded at the gates of the hotel, which is on Lido Beach, a popular destination on the Indian Ocean. Al Shabab militants then ran into the hotel’s compound, engaging in a four-hour gunbattle with security officials.
Somali special forces stormed the grounds and rescued more than 200 people from inside the hotel, according to a spokesman for the Somali Information Ministry. Among those saved were senior government officials and the owner of the hotel, Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, a former finance minister who is also a member of Parliament.
NEW YORK TIMES