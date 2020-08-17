Belarus factory workers to Lukashenko: ‘Go away!’

It was the latest dismal turn for Lukashenko in his increasingly desperate effort to hold on to power. Lukashenko, an authoritarian who has ruled since 1994, faces an uprising from all corners of Belarusian society in the wake of fraud-ridden presidential elections early this month that, he claimed, he had won in a landslide.

MINSK, Belarus — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, long known as “Europe’s last dictator,” tried on Monday to deflate nine days of widespread protests by rallying what was supposed to be his blue-collar base: the workers of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.

On Monday, a day after more than 100,000 people demanded new elections in a huge protest in Minsk, Lukashenko remained defiant. He signaled he would cling to power .

“You will never get me to do anything under pressure,” Lukashenko told the tractor plant workers in Minsk, many of whom jeered. “We had elections. Until you kill me, there will not be any more elections.”

But strikes at some of the institutions considered closest to Lukashenko — at state-owned factories and even at state television broadcasters — underscored the tenuousness of his position.

Seeking to seize the momentum, Svetlana G. Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko’s main challenger in the Aug. 9 election, released a video from exile in Lithuania saying she was prepared to serve as a transitional leader to prepare the country for new elections.

“Right now, we do not have the right to lose the creative energy, the positive changes, and the decisiveness that we have gained, with which we can change our country,” Tikhanovskaya said.

Over the weekend, Lukashenko called on President Vladimir Putin of Russia for help, insisting the protests were being engineered from the West, but the reception appeared lukewarm. The Kremlin issued a vague statement Sunday that Russia was prepared to support Belarus in accordance with its treaty obligations, but no fresh details about any potential Russian help emerged on Monday.

As Lukashenko reached out to Russia, his public standing continued to weaken at home. Dozens of media workers protested Monday in front of the state television offices in central Minsk, demanding the right to cover the protests fairly. So many workers went on strike from the state television networks, normally steadfast in their pro-Lukashenko messaging, that the channels’ morning shows went off the air.

At least 31 workers signed a letter to the head of ONT, a state-owned television station, pledging to go on strike until censorship was lifted and the presidential election declared falsified.

“I don’t want to be the person that this regime is relying upon to exist,” said Tatiana Y. Revizore, a special correspondent who formerly covered Lukashenko. “Now is the time to make difficult decisions.”

Revizore said she was forced to resign after signing the letter, as were several of her colleagues.

Across Minsk, many Belarusians said that scenes of widespread police violence against protesters last week had jolted them out of a silent acceptance of Lukashenko’s rule. The intensity of the new antigovernment mood, previously unseen in Lukashenko’s Belarus, was on display when the president addressed the factory workers.

State-owned factories have long represented a key pillar of Lukashenko’s support and a crown jewel of his system of governance. He largely kept the Soviet-era industrial behemoths under state control, rather than allowing them to be sold off to business tycoons as happened in neighboring Russia and Ukraine.

But that support was nowhere to be seen on Monday at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, where some workers said that more than half of the factory had halted production.

Yelena F. Kovalchuk, 55, a machine operator at the plant, said she went on strike after the police brutally crushed rallies after election night in Minsk.

“My son is 23 years old. Every night, I am afraid whether he will come back home from work or not,” Kovalchuk said.