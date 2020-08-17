Ending a mystery, Spain says ex-king is in UAE

Spain’s royal household said Monday that the former king, Juan Carlos, was in the United Arab Emirates, two weeks after he left Spain for an unknown destination amid investigations relating to his personal wealth.

The announcement follows a frantic media search for Juan Carlos, whose decision to abandon Spain had shocked many of his compatriots.

In a brief statement, the royal household said that the former king traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 3. ABC, a Spanish newspaper, published an unconfirmed report this month that Juan Carlos had flown by private jet from the Spanish city of Vigo to the emirate of Abu Dhabi and was staying in a government-owned hotel.