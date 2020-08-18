Mali’s president and prime minister arrested in military coup

DAKAR, Senegal — Mali’s military staged a coup and arrested the country’s president Tuesday, after weeks of unrest that convulsed the West African nation, diplomats said.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, Boubou Cissé, were arrested along with other government officials, according to Moussa Faki, chairman of the African Union Commission, who called for them to be freed immediately.
The turmoil came amid a growing protest movement driven by charges that the government of Keita had stolen a parliamentary election in March and installed his own candidates. Demonstrators have also been angered by the government’s failure to address corruption and the bloodshed that has plagued the country for eight years.
Mali has been in crisis since 2012, when rebels and jihadis took control of the country’s north. Despite the intervention of foreign forces and United Nations peacekeepers, the unrest has spread.
Malians have risen up to demand Keita’s resignation, descending by the thousands onto Bamako’s streets.
NEW YORK TIMES