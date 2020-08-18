15 years after an assassination rocked Lebanon, a trial ends on a muted note

The case went to trial in a country far from the crime scene with none of the accused in custody. It cost hundreds of millions of dollars and relied on teams of investigators.

But when the verdict on the most consequential political assassination in Lebanon’s recent history arrived Tuesday, to many in Lebanon, it fell far short of the crime.

For a huge suicide car bomb attack in Beirut in 2005 that rattled the Middle East and killed former prime minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others, a UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands convicted one man of participating in a conspiracy to carry it out.