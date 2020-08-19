Berlin autobahn crashes are deemed a possible terrorist attack

BERLIN — A day after a bizarre series of crashes on a Berlin autobahn left several people injured, the city’s public prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that it was investigating whether what happened was part of an Islamist terrorist attack.
A 30-year-old man in a car was “strongly suspected” of “having hunted down motorcyclists,” Martin Steltner, the spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said at a news conference.
The driver, who authorities said was an Iraqi citizen born in Baghdad, appeared to cause three separate crashes by ramming his car into two motorcycles and one scooter on different sections of the A100, an autobahn that runs through Berlin, during the Tuesday evening rush hour. He later yelled “God is great” in Arabic and threatened to detonate a bomb.
Advertisement
Berlin has endured an Islamist vehicle attack before: In 2016, an assailant plowed a stolen truck through a popular Christmas market in the city, leaving 12 people dead. Earlier this year a Tunisian man was convicted of planning an attack using ricin, a lethal toxin, and given a 10-year jail sentence. After a tip, police arrested the man in 2018. But in recent years, most terrorist attacks in Germany have been carried out by right-wing extremists.
NEW YORK TIMES