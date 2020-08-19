Berlin autobahn crashes are deemed a possible terrorist attack

BERLIN — A day after a bizarre series of crashes on a Berlin autobahn left several people injured, the city’s public prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that it was investigating whether what happened was part of an Islamist terrorist attack.

A 30-year-old man in a car was “strongly suspected” of “having hunted down motorcyclists,” Martin Steltner, the spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said at a news conference.

The driver, who authorities said was an Iraqi citizen born in Baghdad, appeared to cause three separate crashes by ramming his car into two motorcycles and one scooter on different sections of the A100, an autobahn that runs through Berlin, during the Tuesday evening rush hour. He later yelled “God is great” in Arabic and threatened to detonate a bomb.