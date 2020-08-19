EU rejects Belarus election, without demanding a new one

“The EU will impose shortly sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud,” said Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of the EU countries, at the end of a meeting called to discuss the Aug. 9 elections in Belarus, widely regarded as fraudulent.

While urging peaceful dialogue between the government and the opposition, the Europeans did not call explicitly for a rerun of the vote, as the opposition has demanded, but did offer to “accompany a peaceful transition of power in Belarus.”

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders said on Wednesday that they would not recognize the results of the recent Belarus election and would shortly impose sanctions on those who were involved in electoral fraud and the repression of protests.

Advertisement

While stating that Europe “stands by the people of Belarus,” Michel said any resolution of the crisis “must be found in Belarus, not in Brussels or in Moscow,” in a dialogue that might be initiated under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, to which both Russia and Belarus belong.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said, “We support the Belarusian people in the path they choose to go down.” She said that the commission would “repurpose” $63 million in assistance away from the Belarusian government, with $2.4 million going to victims of the violence, $1.2 million to “civil society and independent media,” and the rest to the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking afterward in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said that she did not see an immediate possibility for mediation to resolve the situation in Belarus. She telephoned the embattled Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko, but he refused to speak to her, she said.

Advertisement

“Mediation can only take place when all parties are in contact with one another,” Merkel told reporters.

Germany currently holds the revolving presidency of the European Union, and Merkel had been instrumental in talks about Ukraine following the Russian intervention there in 2014. Unlike in Ukraine then, protesters in Belarus are not displaying the EU’s starred blue flag, but the red-and-white banner that Belarus used before Lukashenko changed it.

The chancellor also said that, in a conversation on Tuesday, she had “made very clear” to President Vladimir Putin of Russia that military intervention would further complicate the situation. “Belarus must be able to determine its own path,” Merkel said.

As the European leaders conferred by teleconference, riot police were reappearing on the streets of Minsk, the capital. In a meeting with his security council, Lukashenko ordered his police commanders to put down protests, signaling a possible escalation after a week and a half of mass demonstrations against his rule.

“There should no longer be any disorder in Minsk of any kind,” he said in remarks reported by the official Belarusian news agency Belta. “People are tired,” he added. “People demand peace and quiet.”

The police had been virtually absent from the streets of Minsk for several days after a violent crackdown last week provoked a popular backlash. But by evening Wednesday, police vans had rolled onto Minsk’s main avenue, which was off-limits to protesters.