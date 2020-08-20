Rappers, activists arrested in crackdown on Thai protests

BANGKOK — Thai police arrested nine prodemocracy activists, including two rappers, in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption.

Among those arrested was Dechathorn Bamrungmuang, a founding member of Rap Against Dictatorship, and a rapper from another group who both took to the stage during a July 18 rally. Dechathorn’s hits like “Prathet Ku Mee” and “250 Bootlickers” have criticized the country’s conservative leadership.

The activists, who face sedition charges, have called on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his administration to resign. The protests over the last two months, fanned by thousands of students, are the most serious threat yet to a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 military coup and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged to guarantee his victory.