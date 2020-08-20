Russian dissident hospitalized in suspected poisoning

Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, who was traveling with him, announced on Twitter that he had been poisoned, probably by something put in his tea at the airport’s Vienna Café. Navalny, who has often described President Vladimir Putin as the leader of a “party of crooks and thieves,” had traveled to Siberia to help organize opposition candidates before local elections next month.

Just a few hundred miles into its nearly 2,000-mile flight, the plane made an emergency landing, and Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, groaning in agony before losing consciousness, was taken on a gurney to an ambulance waiting on the tarmac.

MOSCOW — Booked on an early morning flight back to Moscow, Alexei Navalny began his day with a rushed breakfast — just a cup of tea in a plastic cup — at the airport in the Siberian city of Tomsk. Soon after his flight took off Thursday, he rushed to the toilet feeling violently ill.

Doctors at the No. 1 Clinical Hospital in Omsk, the Siberian city where the plane made its emergency landing, initially said Navalny was on a ventilator in serious condition. It later reported his condition, though still grave, had stabilized.

Advertisement

As alarm that Navalny might die receded, speculation of foul play escalated, particularly after his personal physician and fellow opposition activist, Anastasia Vasilyeva, arrived in Omsk only to be denied access to his medical records and the intensive care ward where he was being treated.

“Nobody is allowed in to see Aleksei Navalny, or to see his medical records,” Vasiliyeva, who flew to Tomsk with the opposition leader’s wife, Yulia, wrote in a Twitter post. Vasiliyeva, an optometrist, treated Navalny for severe eye burns after an unidentified assailant in 2017 threw a green chemical liquid in his face.

Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, said Thursday evening that Navalny’s wife had finally been allowed into his ward but that documents needed to fly him out to a hospital elsewhere had still not been provided.

Advertisement

Berlin-based movie producer Jaka Bizilj said his foundation was flying an air ambulance to Omsk and hoped to bring Navalny back to a Berlin hospital, Charité. Bizilj did the same in 2018 after a member of the Russian group Pussy Riot had been poisoned.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France, meeting in France, offered their assistance, including medical help and possible asylum. “What urgently needs to be clarified is how this situation came about,” Merkel said.

The Kremlin said earlier that it would, if asked, help facilitate Navalny’s transfer, but this did not calm suspicions that authorities wanted to delay his departure to prevent his being seen by foreign doctors more likely to identify poison if any remained in his system.

While the Kremlin insisted Thursday that it was too early to say what had happened to its best known and most persistent critic, it was already clear by the end of the day that Navalny had joined a long list of Putin’s opponents to be suddenly afflicted by bizarre and sometimes fatal medical emergencies, often after drinking tea.

The Kremlin and its supporters have long detested Navalny because of the probes he has led into graft by officials — including, most vividly, the former prime minister, Dmitri A. Medvedev. Navalny has been harassed and jailed numerous times for short periods, but authorities have refrained from harsher steps that could elevate his national profile.

Advertisement

Last year, after his arrest for leading an unauthorized protest in Moscow, Navalny fell so ill while in jail that he had to be hospitalized for a mysterious “severe allergic reaction.” A generally healthy 44-year-old, he has no history of allergies and many, including Vasilyeva, suspected poison then, too.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, told journalists that a decision on whether to open a criminal investigation into the cause of Navalny’s latest bout of sudden ill health would depend on the doctors’ diagnosis. Talk of poisoning, he said, was “just speculation.”

But so many Russians at odds with the Kremlin have fallen gravely ill over the years — and so few criminal attacks on opposition figures, whether with bullets or poison, have been solved — that virtually nobody expects Russia’s law enforcement system to delve deeply into what happened to Navalny even if there is an investigation.

Within a few hours of Navalny being rushed to the hospital in Omsk, there were already signs that his illness would be quickly enveloped in a fog of disinformation and wild conspiracy theories — the Kremlin’s response to nearly all potentially embarrassing scandals.