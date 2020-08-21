Kremlin critic Navalny cleared for transfer to Germany as allies claim Russian attempt to cover up poisoning

Alexander Murakhovsky, chief physician at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, said Navalny could be transferred to German care. Earlier in the day, he said the 44-year-old Navalny was not well enough to be moved.

The decision to allow Navalny to leave a Siberian hospital followed conflicting accounts on his condition and whether the comatose Navalny could be taken aboard a German plane waiting at the Omsk airport.

MOSCOW — Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was cleared Friday for transfer to a hospital in Berlin, ending a standoff between doctors and Navalny’s allies who accuse Russian officials of attempting to cover up a suspected poisoning of the country’s most prominent opposition leader.

Murakhovsky added that there was no indication Navalny was poisoned, though he earlier said it would take two days for test results.

The confusion added to the many questions since Navalny fell into a coma Thursday after he became suddenly ill on aflight en route to Moscow from Siberia. His spokeswoman and others quickly claimed that Navalny was the latest victim of a poisoning ordered by the state, a method used before in attacks linked to Russian agents.

Doctors treating Navalny said his condition has improved, but gave few other details.

Navalny is expected to leave Saturday on a German ambulance aircraft, dispatched by Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj’s Cinema for Peace Foundation. The plane arrived in Omsk on Friday, along with three German physicians who were later allowed to examine Navalny.

But Navalny’s associates wrote on Twitter that the doctors were spirited away by unidentified authorities before they could share their conclusions with Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya. She said in a video she was blocked from trying to speak with the Germans at the hospital.

Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, accused the Russian physicians of endangering Navalny’s life, suggesting on Twitter that they wanted to hinder an investigation by stalling ‘‘until the poison in his body can no longer be traced.’’