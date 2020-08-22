Navalny, Putin critic suspected of being poisoned, arrives in Germany

“Patient stable, mission accomplished,” said Jaka Bizilj, who runs the foundation that had organized the air transport at the urging of Navalny’s friends and family. He had also lobbied political and business leaders in Germany with strong ties to Russia to secure Navalny’s transfer.

Navalny was admitted to Charité, one of Germany’s leading medical research facilities, where he will undergo “extensive diagnostic tests,” the hospital said in a statement after the plane transporting him touched down. He was then transferred to the hospital by ambulance, arriving more than 48 hours after he lost consciousness and slipped into a coma.

BERLIN — Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, arrived in Berlin for treatment on Saturday after falling into a coma in Siberia in what his family and supporters suspect was a deliberate poisoning weeks before nationwide local elections.

Navalny became violently ill Thursday shortly after the Moscow-bound flight he had boarded took off. Throughout his Saturday morning journey from the Siberian city of Omsk to Berlin he remained in stable condition, said Bizilj, who runs the Cinema for Peace foundation.

The arrival in Germany of Navalny, who is the most persistent critic of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, comes as Moscow is watching popular uprisings in neighboring Belarus as well as anti-government protests in Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East, weeks before Russians are scheduled to elect local leaders in municipal elections on Sept. 13.

Navalny had been meeting with opposition candidates in Novosibirsk, Siberia’s largest city, promoting a strategy he called “smart voting” that encourages multiple, small opposition movements to back a single candidate on a local ballot.

The strategy seeks to chip away at the dominance of the pro-government party, United Russia, in city councils and regional parliaments.

Putin’s popularity has been in decline since about 2018 as nationalist fervor over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine faded and the economy slumped under sanctions and then coronavirus lockdowns.

Upon landing in Berlin after roughly seven hours en route, Navalny’s plane was met by an ambulance that brought him, under police escort, to the hospital where doctors immediately began extensive testing to determine what may have caused his illness and how to proceed.

It remains unclear how the Kremlin and the Russian opposition will respond to Nalvany’s sudden departure from the political scene, analysts in Russia said. But much will hinge on his condition in the longer term and whether he will be able to return to Russia.

“There are cases that go both ways,” Ekaterina Schulmann, a Moscow-based political analyst, said in a telephone interview. “Sometimes, instances that are publicly perceived as political terror do demoralize the opposition, and at other times they motivate people to protest, or at the least to vote in protest.”

Navalny had collapsed in agonizing pain on Thursday shortly after takeoff on what was to have been a 2,000-mile flight to Moscow. His family suspects that poison may have been added to a cup of tea he drank in the airport hours before boarding that flight.

The Russian authorities have consistently denied that any evidence exists of poisoning. At a news conference on Friday, Dr. Aleksandr Murakhovsky said tests for toxins in Navalny’s blood were all negative. He said Navalny had suffered an “imbalance in carbohydrates, that is, metabolic disorder,” possibly caused by low blood sugar. Navalny’s wife and personal doctor quickly dismissed this account.

If Navalny is found to have ingested dangerous toxins, he would become the latest prominent Kremlin critic to have been the victim of a poisoning. A fatal dose of the radioactive substance polonium 210 was used against Alexander Litvinenko, and a nerve agent called Novichok against Sergei Skripal, both former Russian intelligence officers attacked in England. The former Ukrainian president Viktor Yushchenko fell ill from a dioxin, and unknown toxins were used against Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian journalist who lobbied in the West for sanctions against Kremlin operatives.