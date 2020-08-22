As politicians clashed, Bolivia’s pandemic death rate soared

The demand on his office suggested that the official tally of COVID-19 deaths — now more than 4,300 — was a vast undercount, Flores said.

Calls to pick up bodies were inundating Bolivia’s forensic office. By July, agents were gathering up to 150 bodies per day, 15 times the normal amount in previous years, said the country’s chief forensic official, Andrés Flores.

TARIJA, Bolivia — So many people were dying that the government’s numbers couldn’t be accurate.

But with limited testing, scarce resources, and a political crisis tearing the country apart, the extra lives lost were going largely unrecognized.

New mortality figures reviewed by The New York Times suggest that the real death toll during the outbreak is nearly five times the official tally, indicating Bolivia has suffered one of the world’s worst epidemics. The extraordinary rise in death, adjusted for its population, is more than twice as high as that of the United States and far higher than the levels in Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

About 20,000 more people have died since June than in past years, according to a Times analysis of registration data from Bolivia’s Civil Registry, a vast number in a country of only about 11 million people.

Advertisement

Tracking deaths from all causes gives a more accurate picture of the pandemic’s true toll, demographers say, because it does not depend on testing, which has been very limited in Bolivia. The mortality figures include people who may have died from COVID-19 and from other causes because they couldn’t get health care.

“This is a very cruel situation that we’re living through,” said Flores, who heads the Institute of Forensic Investigations. “We’ve been left completely exposed.”

With a bare-bones health system, a decentralized government and poor infrastructure, Bolivia struggled to contain infectious diseases such as dengue even before the coronavirus arrived, said Virgilio Prieto, an epidemiologist at Bolivia’s Health Ministry.

Advertisement

But its ability to respond was undermined by a contested election that led to the ouster in November of the then-president, Evo Morales, a socialist. An interim president, Jeanine Añez, a conservative, stepped in with a promise to govern until elections could be held.

Since then, Añez has announced that she is running for the office — and asked the electoral board to postpone the new vote, saying the pandemic made it unsafe for the population to go to the polls. The rescheduling of the vote from May to October has enraged opposition groups, who see it as an attempt by the caretaker president to cling to power.

Añez defended her approach to the outbreak, saying that her decision to enact a swift lockdown avoided an even greater loss of life.

She also blamed Morales’ party for mismanaging the health care system during its 14 years in office and stifling her plans to boost public spending in the pandemic.

As hospitals ran out of medicines and coronavirus tests, Morales’ allies in Congress passed a law to allow the medical use of a bleaching agent, chlorine dioxide — an unproven and potentially dangerous coronavirus treatment popular among Bolivians.

“The pandemic has found us in a very precarious situation, with an inexperienced government and elevated political tensions,” said Franklin Pareja, a political scientist at the San Andrés Major University in La Paz. “This political standoff has a cost in lives.”

Advertisement

In Bolivia’s political center, the La Paz region, five times as many people died in July than in past years, according to the data, a rate comparable with Madrid’s during its worst month.

In the tropical plains region of Beni, more than seven times as many people died as normal, a number surpassing Bergamo, Italy, during its peak.