Threatened by Facebook disinformation, a Buddhist monk flees Cambodia

The monk, Luon Sovath, was the victim of a smear campaign this summer that relied on fake claims and hastily assembled social media accounts designed to discredit an outspoken critic of the country’s authoritarian policies. A New York Times investigation found evidence that government employees were involved in the creation and posting of the videos on Facebook.

First, grainy videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claiming that he had slept with three sisters and their mother. Then a government-controlled religious council defrocked the monk for having violated Buddhist precepts of celibacy. Fearing imminent arrest, the monk fled Cambodia, destined for a life in exile, like so many people who have stood up to Asia’s longest-governing leader.

BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.

His downfall shows how repressive governments can move with stunning speed to disgrace their opponents, using social media and technology to amplify their divisive campaigns. Under Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Cambodian government has repeatedly used falsified Facebook posts or manipulated audio to defame and imprison politicians, activists, and other human rights defenders.

Facebook has come under fire in the United States for disseminating hate speech and disinformation.

It has been criticized for failing to detect Russian influence in the 2016 election, providing a platform for conspiracy theories, and allowing false claims about the coronavirus to proliferate.

But its influence is even greater in such places as Cambodia, where the social media platform is the only digital interface for millions of people. Since civil liberties are often constricted in such countries, Facebook can be a powerful tool for autocrats to bolster their grip on the state, even as it provides a rare space for free expression and activism.

During his nearly 35-year rule, Hun Sen — a onetime soldier for the genocidal Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user — has decimated Cambodia’s political opposition. He has cozied up to China, eschewing aid from the West that was conditioned on improving human rights. Many high-profile activists and opposition politicians have been assassinated, their cases rarely investigated properly.

As scandals proliferate on its platform, Facebook has been criticized for being too slow in removing problematic accounts and pages, many fake. It took almost a month for Facebook to take down the page on which the videos smearing the monk first aired.

“As a company, you would think they would want to be more vigilant and Jnot allow their platform to be misused,” said Naly Pilorge, director of the Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights.

“Facebook’s reaction has been like little drops from a sink, so late and so little.”

In a statement about Luon Sovath’s case, Facebook said that it had built up a team in Cambodia to better monitor the local situation.

Last month, Luon Sovath, who is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa, was charged in absentia by prosecutors in Siem Reap province with raping one of the sisters, escalating the accusations in the videos.

The sex charges against Luon Sovath, one of Cambodia’s most celebrated activist monks, went viral. Copies of the videos, which purported to show Facebook Messenger calls between the monk and some of the women, were shared widely on the social media platform.

He has denied the rape charges, along with accusations that he had sexual relations with any of the women.

Clues in the videos, uncovered by the Times, also undercut the claims.

An analysis found split-second footage in which personal information of two government employees briefly flashes on screen.

The employees work for the Press and Quick Reaction Unit, a propaganda arm of Cambodia’s Cabinet.

While the Facebook page has been taken down, the videos are still circulating.