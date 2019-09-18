Who is your city councilor?

fb-pixel

2019 BOSTON CITY COUNCIL RACES: OUR ENDORSEMENTS

On Sept. 24, Boston voters will go to the polls for preliminary City Council elections. Most incumbents in district seats aren’t facing opposition, but three are stepping away. See who we think should be selected to go on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Wu, Flaherty, Halbert, St. Guillen: Our picks for at-large seats

The Globe endorses two incumbents and two first-time candidates, who would bring a combination of useful experience and fresh blood to the council.
DISTRICT 5

Hyde Park’s Ricardo Arroyo is the best choice

Arroyo's well-known name shouldn’t obscure his own strong qualifications for the job.
DISTRICT 8

First-time candidate Kenzie Bok wows field

Bok has the potential to be both a serious budget watchdog on the council and a policy innovator with intellect to spare.
DISTRICT 9

Craig Cashman’s time on Beacon Hill is a plus

Cashman has the nuts-and-bolts experience that’s perfect preparation for a district councilor.

VOICES FROM THE BOSTON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

As part of its endorsement process, the Boston Globe editorial board sent questionnaires to all 35 candidates who qualified to appear on Tuesday’s ballot for City Councilor At-Large and for the three open district seats. All but two candidates responded. Board members also relied on in-person interviews with some of the candidates, community forums appearances, and media coverage, all of which informed final endorsement decisions. Here are some of their most interesting responses. (Some of these have been edited for clarity and length.)

