Who is your city councilor?

As part of its endorsement process, the Boston Globe editorial board sent questionnaires to all 35 candidates who qualified to appear on Tuesday’s ballot for City Councilor At-Large and for the three open district seats. All but two candidates responded. Board members also relied on in-person interviews with some of the candidates, community forums appearances, and media coverage, all of which informed final endorsement decisions. Here are some of their most interesting responses. (Some of these have been edited for clarity and length.)