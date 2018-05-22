The Globe also makes candidate endorsements during elections. Editorial writers, columnists, and editors conduct interviews with candidates and vet their policy proposals and backgrounds. The group makes decisions by consensus. When differences of opinion arise, the editorial page editor and the publisher settle them.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board and the Globe as an institution. The editorial board, whose members are listed below, conducts its own research and meets regularly to debate ideas and come to a consensus on the Globe’s editorial viewpoint. The board often meets with policy makers, advocates, and academic experts before reaching a position.

The Boston Globe’s opinion pages include editorials written by the board, op-eds from columnists and outside contributors, ideas features, letters, and cartoons. The opinion team is separate from the news operation. Globe positions on public issues and Globe endorsements of candidates are made without consultation with newsroom reporters and editors. This separation helps protect the integrity of both departments.

The Editorial Board

Daria Bishop

Bina Venkataraman, Editorial Page Editor

Bina Venkataraman leads the Globe’s Editorial Board and oversees its Opinion section. She previously taught in MIT’s program on science, technology and society, directed policy initiatives at the Broad Institute of Harvard & MIT and served as senior advisor for climate change innovation in the Obama White House. Prior to that, she was a reporter for the Globe and for The New York Times, and served on the Globe Editorial Board. She is the author of The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age.

Marjorie Pritchard, Op-ed Editor and Deputy Managing Editor

As deputy managing editor, Marjorie Pritchard oversees the Globe’s opinion page. She edits Globe staff columnists and regular contributors as well as commission pieces from thought leaders around the country.

Anica Butler, Ideas Editor

Anica Butler is the editor of the Globe’s Ideas section and a member of the editorial board. Previously, she was deputy editor of the Globe’s news department. She also worked with the Globe Spotlight Team on the 2016 series on the state’s failed mental healthcare system which was a Pulitzer finalist, and edited the Globe’s criminal justice coverage, including the trials of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, James “Whitey” Bulger, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the convicted Boston Marathon bomber.

She has been a reporter at the Los Angeles Times, the Hartford Courant, and The Baltimore Sun. Raised in Texas, she is a graduate of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla., and was a 2019 Nieman Fellow at Harvard.

Amy MacKinnon, Deputy Op-ed Page Editor

Deputy op-ed page editor Amy MacKinnon edits Globe staff columnists and regular contributors as well as commissions pieces from experts on the issues of the day. Previously, she was the editorial/opinion page editor for The Patriot Ledger.

Alan Wirzbicki, Senior Editorial Writer

Alan Wirzbicki has worked at the Globe in various capacities since 2004, including Washington correspondent, political reporter, and senior editorial writer. He lives in Jamaica Plain.

Marcela García, Editorial Writer

Marcela García joined the Globe editorial board in early 2014 and has been writing editorials and columns since. Previously, she was a correspondent for Telemundo Boston, a special contributor to the Boston Business Journal, and the editor of El Planeta, Boston’s largest Spanish-language publication. She lives in Hyde Park.

David Scharfenberg, Ideas Writer and Editorial Writer

David Scharfenberg is an editorial writer and staff writer for the Globe’s Ideas section. He previously worked as a reporter in the Globe’s State House bureau. A graduate of Brown University, he has written for The New York Times and The Providence Journal and was a radio reporter at WBUR in Boston.

Rachelle G. Cohen, Assistant Editorial Page Editor

Rachelle G. Cohen was the long-time editorial page editor of the Boston Herald and a political columnist for the paper. In that capacity she has reported from seven national political conventions, five presidential inaugurations as well as foreign assignments in Nicaragua, the Balkans, Russia and the Middle East. Prior to joining the Herald she worked for the Associated Press, including a stint as head of the AP’s Massachusetts State House Bureau, and for the Lowell Sun. She also taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Suffolk University for five years. She has served as co-chair of the Supreme Judicial Court’s Judiciary-Media Committee and on the board of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health.

Renée Graham, Columnist

Renée Graham is a columnist for the Globe’s op-ed page. She started as a general assignment reporter, and then moved to features and arts covering music, film, and television as a writer and critic. She also wrote a weekly pop culture column.

Jeff Jacoby, Columnist

Jeff Jacoby, who has been a columnist for The Boston Globe since 1994, is a conservative writer with a national reputation. A native of Cleveland, Jeff has degrees from George Washington University and from Boston University Law School. Before entering journalism, he (briefly) practiced law at the prominent firm of Baker & Hostetler, worked on several political campaigns in Massachusetts, and was an assistant to Dr. John Silber, the president of Boston University. In 1999, Jeff became the first recipient of the Breindel Prize, a major award for excellence in opinion journalism. In 2014, he was included in the “Forward 50,” a list of the most influential American Jews.

Joan Vennochi, Columnist

Joan Vennochi started at the Boston Globe as a researcher on the Spotlight Team and shared in a Pulitzer Prize for a series on the MBTA. Since then, she has covered city, state and national politics; created a business column that explored the intersection of business and politics; and now writes for the op-ed page. As a member of the Globe editorial board, she also helps formulate and write editorials. She is a graduate of Boston University and Suffolk Law School.

Scot Lehigh, Columnist

A columnist for the editorial/op-ed section, Lehigh provides commentary on a number of issues. Since joining the staff in 1989, he has held several editorial positions and has been a consistent member of the paper’s political reporting staff.

Matthew Bernstein, Letters Page Editor

Matthew Bernstein has been on staff at The Boston Globe since 1997, and since 2006 he has been the paper’s letters editor, where, as a multiplatform editor, he has been responsible for fielding, selecting, and editing readers’ letters; laying out the Inbox section in print; and producing letters online. He also contributes to the web production of op-eds. In addition, Bernstein has written a number of opinion pieces and arts reviews.

Jon Garelick, Copy Editor and Editorial Writer

Jon Garelick is a multiplatform editor for the Globe opinion pages and a member of the Editorial Board. He joined the Globe in March 2015. A graduate of Boston University, he was previously arts editor of the Boston Phoenix, where he worked for 22 years, until its closing in March 2013. He is the winner of two ASCAP Deems Taylor Awards for his writing about music, and an award from the New England Press Association for news reporting.

Abbi Matheson, Digital Producer

Abbi Matheson is the digital producer for the Opinion and Ideas sections where she manages their social media accounts and presence on BostonGlobe.com. Before joining the Globe in 2018, she was an award-winning editor/reporter for the Arlington Advocate. She graduated from Emmanuel College with a degree in Communications and Media Studies.

Op-eds

Op-ed pieces (literally, opposite the editorial page) represent the views of individual columnists and contributing writers. Unlike the editorial page, these columns does not reflect the institutional views of the Globe. They are an opportunity for the Globe to reflect the diverse views of people in the community — and viewpoints may be presented that run counter to the Globe Editorial Board’s position.

Letters

Letters to the editor represent the views of readers. The letters feature a broad range of opinions. Letters are selected from a large volume by the letters editor. The best way to increase the chance of having your letter chosen is to make it timely, original, and short. Usually, letters respond to articles or opinion pieces in the Globe, not simply to general issues of the day. The Globe reserves the right to edit letters for space, clarity, or content. Letters must be signed and list a daytime phone number for verification. Send your letters (200 words or less) to letter@globe.com or to:

