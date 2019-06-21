Elizabeth Warren, back from the dead

Several of the Democratic presidential hopefuls have enjoyed a thrilling balloon ride in the polls upon announcing their candidacies, only to settle back toward earth as the weeks went on. (Hello, Beto; Hi, Kamala.) Warren has had the opposite experience. In 2016, she was a much-hoped-for non-hopeful, someone who polls suggested could have emerged as a formidable rival to Hillary Clinton. By the time the 2020 cycle started, however, Warren was widely perceived as badly damaged, a candidate who couldn’t win, because of her overblown claim of Native American ancestry and clumsy handling of the controversy. Her early campaign status reflected that.

Lazarus has nothing on Elizabeth Warren . She too has come back from the dead — and without divine intervention.

But day by day, week by week, plan by plan, she has won converts and created enthusiasm, by sheer dint of her policy firepower. As the first round of primary campaign debates looms, she’s established herself as the Democrats’ thought leader. And in so doing, she’s basically doubled her support, from mid-single digits to the mid-teens in the latest national polls.

That puts her right there with second-place Bernie Sanders — and while Warren is making converts, Sanders is losing them. A couple of months ago, his support was in the mid-20s. Today, he’s in the teens.

That’s good news for Warren and bad news for Sanders — and for front-running Joe Biden. My view is that Sanders is less a real threat to win the nomination than an obstacle other candidates have to scramble over if they are to mount an effective challenge to Biden. Warren now seems well on her way to doing that.

Biden’s strength is his perceived electability, while Warren’s is her plethora of progressive plans. She’s the favorite of those who don’t merely want to retake the presidency, but to reorder American capitalism, establishing stronger regulatory curbs, redistributing more wealth, and transforming the nation’s ragged safety net into a social-mobility trampoline.

As Warren’s ideas have won her converts, her polling numbers have risen. And as her numbers have risen, those who assumed she was a political zombie are taking a second look. Yes, there are still concerns that she’s too intense, too much the lecturing Harvard prof. And yes, anxious members of the we-just-want-to-win caucus are waiting to see how she fares in the fall and winter polling against Trump. She doesn’t currently do as well in general election matchups as Biden or Sanders, but there, too, she is making progress.

If likely Democratic primary voters become satisfied she is as electable as Biden, her ideas could serve to make aggressive progressivism versus more modest moderate measures the defining dynamic of the primary race. If so, Warren will face two questions. First, does her math add up? Although her plans haven’t been through the full wonk cycle, the early answer is this: If you assume that her strategic ambiguity on Medicare for All means she won’t pursue a Sandersesque single-payer health care system, then her calculations fall into the close-enough-for-campaign-work category. Certainly they are less far-fetched than Trump’s long string of egregiously contradictory promises. Nor are any of her proposals as preposterous as asking voters to believe that tax cuts will pay for themselves.

Second, is her ambitious agenda — and the wealth tax at the core of her revenue-raising plans — politically realistic? The answer, at least from today’s vantage point, is, not particularly. Her package of big plans and pay-fors is unlikely to happen unless Democrats control both branches of Congress by a comfortable margin — and eliminate the Senate filibuster, as Warren has proposed. But in this era of hyper-partisanship and reflexive Senate obstructionism, one can dismiss as politically improbable almost any meaningful Democratic proposal, be it wildly ambitious or only mildly so.

And yet, mid-way through the year, Warren can say this much: She’s back from the dead and offering a lively attention-getting argument for her policy plans. And given where she’s come from, that is no small achievement.

