American shame: Death in the Rio Grande

And you know what’s even more shameful? The sad expectation that such a horrible, haunting image changes nothing. There will be an uptick in outrage and charitable donations. But President Trump will continue to rant about the danger of open borders. Democrats will huff and puff about barbaric Trump policies.

Who feels like chanting “USA, USA, USA” after looking at the photograph of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, dead on the shores of the Rio Grande ?

And desperate people from around the world will still try to get to an ever more mythical promised land, where they are demonized and detested.

The Ramírez family quest for the American dream ended in the muddy waters in which father and daughter drowned as they tried to cross from Mexico to the United States. The photo provides irrefutable forensic evidence of what has long been true: America as welcoming refuge for the huddled masses is a notion as dead as Ramírez and his daughter.

Except for Native Americans, everyone here can trace their lineage to someplace else. Yet too many in this land of immigrants have run out of heart and room for others trying to do what their predecessors did. Egged on by a hardcore, xenophobic base, Trump has officially embraced cruelty as the national immigration policy.

So far, no so-called political leader of either party has been willing or able to change it.

On Tuesday, the House voted to send $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid to address what is described as horrific conditions. But as The New York Times reported, the package, which puts some restrictions on the funding, “faces a tough path to enactment.” Four progressive House members, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, voted no, on the grounds that the aid will only allow Trump to continue his despicable policy of separating families who cross the border. A Senate bill with fewer limitations supposedly has bipartisan support. The Trump administration, meanwhile, named Mark Morgan, a former Fox News contributor and immigration hard-liner, as acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

That sounds like a recipe for more deadlock, doesn’t it?

So why show a heart-rending, stomach-turning photograph if it changes nothing? To those who believe it exploits, rather than illuminates, I say we can’t bury reality and shouldn’t try.

This is what political deadlock looks like. And when it comes to immigration policy, political deadlock is much more than a Washington parlor game. It’s the difference between life or death.

According to the Times, Ramírez, his daughter, and her mother, Tania Vanessa Avalos, left El Salvador and arrived in the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, hoping to apply for asylum in the United States. Because the international bridge was closed, they decided to cross the river. He swam with his daughter on his back, “tucked under his shirt.” The mother swam back to the Mexican bank, where she saw them swept away. Julia Le Duc, a journalist with La Jornada, a Mexican newspaper, photographed their bodies.

Perhaps that ugly picture will stop other desperate refugees from trying to get here. But it won’t stop everyone. Because too many people around the world still believe in the myth of America as a beautiful, welcoming land of opportunity, where hard work can get you a piece of the dream. They don’t understand the current debate in this country is over semantics: whether it’s wrong to call migrant detention centers “concentration camps,” not whether it’s wrong to have them.

On the debate stage, the Democrats who are running for president will bemoan Trump’s immigration policies. Trump will do what he always does. Tweet and blame the Democrats for wanting “Open Borders, which equals violent crime, drugs and human trafficking.”

That an American president could tap that out after the photograph of that father and little girl went viral truly is a national disgrace.

The bigger disgrace: that the rest of us can look at the photograph, and then look away, knowing the tragedy it shows will happen again.

